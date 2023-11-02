On the next stop of #OnTheStacks’ podcasting road trip to Nashville, Bill Corcoran sits down with Warren Steury, a Master Mason of the West Nashville Phoenix Freemasons’ Lodge #131. We take a deep dive into the myths and mysteries of Freemasonry, a fraternity often viewed through a distorted lens, despite its noble legacy dating back to the era of the Founding Fathers.

At 16 years old, he got caught up as a troubled youth and his parents enrolled him in a wilderness rehabilitation program. While there, he spent 83 days hiking and living off the land of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina with a small group of other juveniles and camp counselors, where he gained valuable life lessons.

Finally, the interview shines the spotlight on personal growth and the importance of having a code to live by. Corcoran and Steury talk about the role of daily reading and writing for personal development, and how these simple habits can bring clarity to one’s thoughts.

They also talk about the evolution of content length, attention spans in the digital age, and how reading and writing remain our distinguishing traits as humans.

Freemasonry, Philosophy, & Nature: A Guiding Compass for Self-Transformation | Ep.180 Warren Steury

