Start off November right and fend off the time-change blues with live entertainment. Cozy up with a local band this weekend at one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s finest bars, restaurants, and venues.

All live music listings organized in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Local music duo, Those Acoustic Guys set the mood inside Ale’s Mary’s secret speakeasy, Madame Jenny’s, on Friday night, then they jam out at Best Cigar Pub in Drums on Saturday night. These two perform nearly every weekend around Luzerne and Lackawanna counties!

by: Gabrielle Lang

Arlo’s Tavern

I Am Buffalo Duo

SAT, NOV 4, 6:30 P.M.

–

Ward Hayden & The Outliers

SUN, NOV 5, 3:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Lighten Up Trio

FRI, NOV 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Lettuce

THURS, NOV 2, 8:00 P.M.

–

38 Special

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Clint Black

SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Issues, Social Parasite, and ReAlign @ Tribute Band Night

SAT, NOV 4, 10:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Ian & Nigel

FRI, NOV 3, TBD

–

Triple Fret

SAT, NOV 4, TBD

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Alibi

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Motor City Revue – The Ultimate Motown Tribute

FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Back in Black – The AC/DC Experience

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Brendan Brisk Band w/ Seven Teller and Newpy Hundo

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young, Bill Sordoni, and Scott Henry @ Rockin’ Evening of Hope Benefit

SAT, NOV 4, 5:00 P.M.

Scranton Cultural Center

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic @ Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre

SAT, NOV 4, 7:30 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

D West

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ken Northon

SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, NOV 2, 6:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam

FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

THURS, NOV 2, 6:00 P.M.

–

Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Elvis Tribute w/Leigh Joe Fierman

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, NOV 3, 6:30 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ Dia De Los Muertes Party

THURS, NOV 2, 9:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Jeremy Burke

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

Catch 21

Corrine Mamana & Tom Kozic @ Scranton Jazz Festival Pop-Up

FRI, NOV 3, 6:30 P.M.

Sherman Theater

The Steeldrivers @ Sherman Theater

THURS, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Well Alright: Rolling Stones Tribute @ Renegade Winery

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rock Reunion: Tribute to Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and LIVE @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Shameless Duo

FRI, NOV 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

Pucker Up & So Much Hope, Buried. @ Alejam 2023

SAT, NOV 4, 12:00 P.M.

Ale Mary’s

Those Acoustic Guys @ Madame Jenny’s Speakeasy

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Not So Fast

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.

The F.M. Kirby Center

Memories of Elvis

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Brit & Kenny

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo

SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Blue Mountain Soul

FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Big Sky Quartet

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

HeyNah Indie Dance Party @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, NOV 3, 9:30 P.M.

–

Trylogy @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, NOV 4, 9:30 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

The Antidepressants

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

The Two Taboo @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Regina Sayles @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, NOV 4, 2:00 P.M.

–

Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kate & Those Guys @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, NOV 5, 2:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Boots and Bangs @ Breakers

FRI, NOV 3, 8:30 P.M.

–

Proud Monkey Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, NOV 3, 9:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers

SAT, NOV 4, 8:30 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, NOV 4, 9:30 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Chris Sansky

FRI, NOV 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

Chris Sansky

SAT, NOV 4, 6:00 P.M.

PPL Center

Stevie Nicks

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Lush Life Ensemble @ Thejoint53

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

M2K Duo @ Thejoint53

SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.

The Theater at North

“E5C4P3” Journey Tribute Band

FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

“All About the Swifties” A Tribute to Taylor Swift

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Tim Noble Solo

FRI, NOV 3, 6:30 P.M.

–

CC Duo

SAT, NOV 4, 6:30 P.M.

The VSpot

Better Than Bad Duo

THURS, NOV 2, 9:00 P.M.

–

Green Light Go

FRI, NOV 3, 9:00 P.M.

–

Old Friends

SAT, NOV 4, 9:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Q-Ball

FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.

279 Bar & Grill

Jimmy Stranger

THURS, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hat Tryk

FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Curtain Street

SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.

Harry’s

The Sorters

FRI, NOV 3, 9:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Riley Loftus

SUN, NOV 5, 4:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.