Start off November right and fend off the time-change blues with live entertainment. Cozy up with a local band this weekend at one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s finest bars, restaurants, and venues.
All live music listings organized in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Local music duo, Those Acoustic Guys set the mood inside Ale’s Mary’s secret speakeasy, Madame Jenny’s, on Friday night, then they jam out at Best Cigar Pub in Drums on Saturday night. These two perform nearly every weekend around Luzerne and Lackawanna counties!
by: Gabrielle Lang
Arlo’s Tavern
I Am Buffalo Duo
SAT, NOV 4, 6:30 P.M.
–
Ward Hayden & The Outliers
SUN, NOV 5, 3:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Lighten Up Trio
FRI, NOV 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Lettuce
THURS, NOV 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
38 Special
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Clint Black
SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Issues, Social Parasite, and ReAlign @ Tribute Band Night
SAT, NOV 4, 10:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Ian & Nigel
FRI, NOV 3, TBD
–
Triple Fret
SAT, NOV 4, TBD
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Alibi
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Motor City Revue – The Ultimate Motown Tribute
FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Back in Black – The AC/DC Experience
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Brendan Brisk Band w/ Seven Teller and Newpy Hundo
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young, Bill Sordoni, and Scott Henry @ Rockin’ Evening of Hope Benefit
SAT, NOV 4, 5:00 P.M.
Scranton Cultural Center
Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic @ Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre
SAT, NOV 4, 7:30 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
D West
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ken Northon
SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, NOV 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam
FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
THURS, NOV 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
Gypsy Magic Duo
FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Elvis Tribute w/Leigh Joe Fierman
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, NOV 3, 6:30 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ Dia De Los Muertes Party
THURS, NOV 2, 9:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Jeremy Burke
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
Catch 21
Corrine Mamana & Tom Kozic @ Scranton Jazz Festival Pop-Up
FRI, NOV 3, 6:30 P.M.
Sherman Theater
The Steeldrivers @ Sherman Theater
THURS, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Well Alright: Rolling Stones Tribute @ Renegade Winery
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rock Reunion: Tribute to Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and LIVE @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Shameless Duo
FRI, NOV 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Pucker Up & So Much Hope, Buried. @ Alejam 2023
SAT, NOV 4, 12:00 P.M.
Ale Mary’s
Those Acoustic Guys @ Madame Jenny’s Speakeasy
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Not So Fast
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Those Acoustic Guys
SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.
The F.M. Kirby Center
Memories of Elvis
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Brit & Kenny
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Two Taboo
SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Blue Mountain Soul
FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Big Sky Quartet
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
HeyNah Indie Dance Party @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, NOV 3, 9:30 P.M.
–
Trylogy @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, NOV 4, 9:30 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
The Antidepressants
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
The Two Taboo @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Regina Sayles @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, NOV 4, 2:00 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kate & Those Guys @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, NOV 5, 2:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Boots and Bangs @ Breakers
FRI, NOV 3, 8:30 P.M.
–
Proud Monkey Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, NOV 3, 9:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers
SAT, NOV 4, 8:30 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, NOV 4, 9:30 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Chris Sansky
FRI, NOV 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Chris Sansky
SAT, NOV 4, 6:00 P.M.
PPL Center
Stevie Nicks
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Lush Life Ensemble @ Thejoint53
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
M2K Duo @ Thejoint53
SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.
The Theater at North
“E5C4P3” Journey Tribute Band
FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
“All About the Swifties” A Tribute to Taylor Swift
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Tim Noble Solo
FRI, NOV 3, 6:30 P.M.
–
CC Duo
SAT, NOV 4, 6:30 P.M.
The VSpot
Better Than Bad Duo
THURS, NOV 2, 9:00 P.M.
–
Green Light Go
FRI, NOV 3, 9:00 P.M.
–
Old Friends
SAT, NOV 4, 9:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Q-Ball
FRI, NOV 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shellshocked Churchills
SAT, NOV 4, 7:00 P.M.
279 Bar & Grill
Jimmy Stranger
THURS, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hat Tryk
FRI, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Curtain Street
SAT, NOV 4, 8:00 P.M.
Harry’s
The Sorters
FRI, NOV 3, 9:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Riley Loftus
SUN, NOV 5, 4:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.