WILKES-BARRE — Riverfest celebrates 30 years in Wilkes-Barre starting Friday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m. and carrying through Sunday, June 23, with family-friendly events and fun at Nesbitt Park — with an environmental twist!

The annual celebration of fun, food, vendors, and activities on the river is brought to the community annually by The Wilkes-Barre Riverfront Parks Committee. The environmental education organization covers Nesbitt Park, the Natural Area of Kirby Park, and the River Common park in Wilkes-Barre.

“Every event we hold teaches about the environment, said John Maday of the Riverfront Parks Committee. “How do you get someone in your classroom? You make it fun.”

Riverfest 2024 will see a documentary screening, live bands, food trucks, and three kayak/canoe trips on the water. Learn more about these trips with Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe Rentals.

To align with their environmental mission, tents will also be set up with educational activities and information for the community.

This all-volunteer production has been taking place since 1994 to bring a weekend of outdoor fun to Wilkes-Barre with a special focus on environmental education for both children and adults. Riverfest started back then with just a couple tables and one local musician on acoustic guitar…and it’s been growing ever since.

Last year, they introduced the kids’ environmental scavenger hunt with a checklist that leads through 20 animal models set up in the park. This year, Riverfest will hold kid’s yoga that comes with a free yoga mat. Another popular activity for the kids is the YMCA’s imagination playground that includes foam objects for kid’s to use their imagination and engineering to build creative structures.

On Friday, June 21, at 8:00 p.m. the critically acclaimed documentary, “Anges,” that chronicles the Agnes Flood of 1972 and its impact on the Wyoming Valley, will be shown outside at the Millennium Circle at the River Common. This special showing only public screening of the film this year, held in partnership with the Riverfront Parks Committee and Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society.

The special public screening in conjunction with Riverfest will offer a one-time-only, unique opportunity to watch the Agnes documentary right alongside the Susquehanna River — at the exact location where many of the events depicted in the film occurred, including the gallant sandbagging efforts to save the Wyoming Valley.

Riverfest and the Agnes screening are free and open to the public. Come out to celebrate along our cherished waterways and support protecting our environment…and have a little fun while you do it too.