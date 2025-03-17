BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announced the ninth Musikfest 2025 headliner, The Black Crowes will be coming to the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Monday, August 4.

This concert is presented with media partner 95.1 WZZO, Lehigh Valley’s rock radio station. Tickets are now on sale at Musikfest.org. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8 p.m.

15 years after their last album of original music, The Black Crowes released Happiness Bastards, their 10th studio album, in March 2024. The band was also nominated for the first time for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they’ve made a triumphant return to form with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map.

Upon their return from the road, they knew they needed something new to show for their lost time. The Robinson Brothers (Rich and Chris Robinson) and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 and the experiences of years past transcribed themselves through the music as the band found their way back to their roots.

Musikfest is an 11-day festival featuring hundreds of free live music performances across stages in Bethlehem. The 42nd Musikfest is scheduled for August 1 to August 10, with a special preview night on July 31.