Take to celebrations both big and small to see talented artists make these last weekends of August count! Enjoy Wally Lake Fest in the Hawley region or celebrate the end of summer with a Skate Jam presented by Bazaar Skateshop at Curry Donuts. Don’t sit at home this weekend, there’s too much to miss out on!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Sublime with Rome is on a Farewell Tour coming to Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem on Thursday night, August 22. The ska alternative rock group performs favorite songs from the beloved original iteration of Sublime and has gone on to create new, chart-topping songs as well. Rome recently announced his departure from the band, so this may just be the last chance to see Sublime With Rome live.

by: Gabrielle Lang

WALLYPALOOZA

Rezenens w/ Seems Like Tuesday and Cooper Greer @ Wally Lake Fest

SAT, AUG 24, 11:00 A.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

Sublime With Rome

THURS, AUG 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute

FRI, AUG 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Commodores and The Spinners

SAT, AUG 24, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Andre Turan

FRI, AUG 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado

SUN, AUG 25, 2:00 P.M.

CURRY DONUTS

Gel, Webbed Wing, Come Mierda, No Exceptions and The Peace Corps @ End of Summer Skate Jam

SAT, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

HAZLETON BEER & WINE FEST

Kartune

SAT, AUG 24, 12:00 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat

SAT, AUG 24, 3:00 P.M.

MARKETPLACE AT STEAMTOWN

Jay Luke

SAT, AUG 24, 12:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Sweet Little Lies

SAT, AUG 24, 1:00 P.M.

–

Halfway to Hell

SUN, AUG 25, 1:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

A Zeppellin Thing

FRI, AUG 23, 7:00 P.M.

HOG’S HOLLOW SALOON

Wayne Evan Band

SAT, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Pour Decisions Band

FRI, AUG 23, 9:00 P.M.

–

Mike Baresse of Destination West

FRI, AUG 24, 9:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Bryan Banks

FRI, AUG 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SUN, AUG 25, 4:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Gabriella Tolerico

THURS, AUG 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

FRI, AUG 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Elephants Dancing

SAT, AUG 24, 9:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

The Chatter

SAT, AUG 24, 9:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Jon Ventre (a.k.a. Greenfield III) @ Funky Thursday

THURS, AUG 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Critchley Brothers Band

FRI, AUG 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SAT, AUG 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bad Girlfriend @ Super Fun Sunday

SUN, AUG 25, 4:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Band of Brothers @ Summer Deck Parties

THURS, AUG 22, 6:30 P.M.

–

Travis Tritt

FRI, AUG 23, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Nicks in Time

FRI, AUG 23, 7:00 P.M.

ROOF AT OPPENHEIM

Black Tie Stereo Trio

SUN, AUG 25, 2:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, AUG 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Seasons Trio

FRI, AUG 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Music Room Trio

SAT, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Gypsy Magic Duo

SUN, AUG 25, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Tori V Duo

FRI, AUG 23, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave Cupano

FRI, AUG 23, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

The Bellas @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, AUG 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Leopard Monks @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Mr Jones & Me

THURS, AUG 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Vierling Duo

FRI, AUG 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tha Boy Maloy

SAT, AUG 24, 10:00 P.M.

–

Flannery & Wiggy

SUN, AUG 25, 2:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

The Wanabees

THURS, AUG 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Antidepressants

FRI, AUG 23, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, AUG 24, 9:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Fresh Horses – A Tribute to Garth Brooks @ Party on the Patio

THURS, AUG 22, 7:30 P.M.

–

Boots & Bangs @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy

THURS, AUG 22, 10:30 P.M.

–

Leighann Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, AUG 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

FRI, AUG 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Sugar Ray Nemetz @ Embers Errace

SAT, AUG 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Breakers

SAT, AUG 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, AUG 24, 9:30 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Alibi

SAT, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Josh and Friends

THURS, AUG 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Roginski

FRI, AUG 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Teacher & The Poet

SAT, AUG 24, 3:00 P.M.

–

Rhythm Methods

SAT, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Curious Dog

SUN, AUG 25, 3:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Shane & Bobby

SAT, AUG 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Quade Spencer

SUN, AUG 25, 4:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Carro

FRI, AUG 23, 6:30 P.M.

–

Casper

SAT, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Merchants of Groove

SUN, AUG 25, 3:00 P.M.

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

DJ Drewski @ Adult Swim

FRI, AUG 23, 6:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.