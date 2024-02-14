It’s post-Valentine’s Day weekend for entertainment. Catch all the romantic crooners NEPA has to offer over their jaw-dropping acoustic sets or find one of the DJs on our list to dance the night away instead. There’s always something happening live for everybody!

All events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: See talented local vocalist and musician, Chris Shrive play live all this weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania. He’ll start at Cheap Shots in Olyphant on Thursday, February 15, then head over to The Twisted Rail in Honesdale on Friday, February 16. After that, he’ll make his way to Luzerne County for Nanticoke Eagles Club on Saturday night and The Office in Mountaintop for Sunday, February 18.

by: Gabrielle Lang

River Street Jazz Café

Penntera and Royal Hell

FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Elephants Dancing w/ The Quasi Kings

SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille @ Winterfest

Open Mic w/ Mat Filer

THURS, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sienna McGeehan

FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

(Not) John Roginski

SAT, FEB 17, 3:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, FEB 18, 3:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Triple Fret

FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Wand’ring Aloud

SUN, FEB 18, 4:00 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

Gracie Jane Sinclair

THURS, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Mesos

FRI, FEB 16, 9:00 P.M.

–

Y2Kids

SAT, FEB 17, 9:00 P.M.

Beer Boys

DJ Kenton

FRI, FEB 16, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nived

SAT, FEB 17, 10:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kevin Vest

FRI, FEB 16, 9:00 P.M.

–

Channel 65

SAT, FEB 17, 8:30 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, FEB 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Hurricanes ZZ Top Tribute

FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

20 lb. Head

FRI, FEB 16, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Eddie Appnel

FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Tori V Solo

FRI, FEB 16, 6:30 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam Duo

SAT, FEB 17, 6:30 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Lady & The Vets

THURS, FEB 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Mr Jones & Me

FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

All Day Special

SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Brian Dougherty Acoustic Duo

SUN, FEB 18, 2:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Rush Experience

FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

The ELO Tribute

SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.

Montage Mountain

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Presidents’ Day Weekend Tröegs Tap Takeover

SAT, FEB 17, 10:00 A.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Riley Loftus

SUN, FEB 18, 4:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

AD/HD

FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Wild Dr. North

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

The Railyard

The 335

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frank & Toby @ Streamside

FRI, FEB 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band @ Streamside

FRI, FEB 16, 9:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla @ Streamside

SAT, FEB 17, 9:30 P.M

The Twisted Rail

Chris Shrive

FRI, FEB 16, 8:30 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

Nowhere Slow Duo

FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Tom Graham

THURS, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Dashboard Mary

FRI, FEB 16, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SAT, FEB 17, 2:00 P.M.

The Hayloft

Wand’ring Aloud

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Stealing Neil @ Breakers

FRI, FEB 16, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

UUU @ Breakers

SAT, FEB 17, 8:30 P.M.

–

Down By Five @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEB 17, 9:30 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Adam Sorber

FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Acker

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

Country Line Dancing

FRI, FEB 16, 7:30 P.M.

–

DJ Sosa

FRI, FEB 16, 9:00 P.M.

–

Giants of Science

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

Vinyl Destination

FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SUN, FEB 18, 4:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Felony @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sixteen Candles Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, FEB 17, 2:00 P.M.

–

Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, FEB 18, 2:00 P.M.

–

Roots in Blue Stone @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, FEB 18, 6:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Bradley Phillip Parks

SAT, FEB 17, 6:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

2024 Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre

SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

The Wanabees

FRI, FEB 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo

SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery and Spirits

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, FEB 16, 6:30 P.M.

The Mines Underground

DJ Venom X @ Get Your Heart On Party

THURS, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.

The Stonehouse

Mower, Novak, and Ventre

THURS, FEB 15, 7:30 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Sage Clearing

SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Open Mic @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Yacht Rock Gold @ Sherman Theater

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Tori V

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Wand’ring Aloud

FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mellifluous

SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Lush Life Ensemble @thejoint53

FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young @thejoint53

SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Geo Grillo

FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ian Kirk

SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

The Best of the Eagles

SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Grandes Amigos with Alvaro Torres and Jose Luis Rodriquez

SUN, FEB 18, 8:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Robbie Walsh & Jeff Foley

FRI, FEB 16, 6:30 P.M.

–

Burl Millings

SAT, FEB 17, 6:30 P.M.

–

Casper Band

SUN, FEB 18, 3:00 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

Carmine Gontz

THURS, FEB 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

FRI, FEB 16, 5:00 P.M.

–

The Secret Reasons

SUN, FEB 18, 2:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.