It’s post-Valentine’s Day weekend for entertainment. Catch all the romantic crooners NEPA has to offer over their jaw-dropping acoustic sets or find one of the DJs on our list to dance the night away instead. There’s always something happening live for everybody!
All events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: See talented local vocalist and musician, Chris Shrive play live all this weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania. He’ll start at Cheap Shots in Olyphant on Thursday, February 15, then head over to The Twisted Rail in Honesdale on Friday, February 16. After that, he’ll make his way to Luzerne County for Nanticoke Eagles Club on Saturday night and The Office in Mountaintop for Sunday, February 18.
by: Gabrielle Lang
River Street Jazz Café
Penntera and Royal Hell
FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Elephants Dancing w/ The Quasi Kings
SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille @ Winterfest
Open Mic w/ Mat Filer
THURS, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sienna McGeehan
FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
(Not) John Roginski
SAT, FEB 17, 3:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas
SUN, FEB 18, 3:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Triple Fret
FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Wand’ring Aloud
SUN, FEB 18, 4:00 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
Gracie Jane Sinclair
THURS, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Mesos
FRI, FEB 16, 9:00 P.M.
–
Y2Kids
SAT, FEB 17, 9:00 P.M.
Beer Boys
DJ Kenton
FRI, FEB 16, 10:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nived
SAT, FEB 17, 10:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kevin Vest
FRI, FEB 16, 9:00 P.M.
–
Channel 65
SAT, FEB 17, 8:30 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, FEB 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Hurricanes ZZ Top Tribute
FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
20 lb. Head
FRI, FEB 16, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Eddie Appnel
FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Tori V Solo
FRI, FEB 16, 6:30 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam Duo
SAT, FEB 17, 6:30 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Lady & The Vets
THURS, FEB 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Mr Jones & Me
FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
All Day Special
SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Brian Dougherty Acoustic Duo
SUN, FEB 18, 2:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
The Rush Experience
FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
The ELO Tribute
SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.
Montage Mountain
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Presidents’ Day Weekend Tröegs Tap Takeover
SAT, FEB 17, 10:00 A.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Riley Loftus
SUN, FEB 18, 4:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
AD/HD
FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Wild Dr. North
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
The Railyard
The 335
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frank & Toby @ Streamside
FRI, FEB 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band @ Streamside
FRI, FEB 16, 9:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla @ Streamside
SAT, FEB 17, 9:30 P.M
The Twisted Rail
Chris Shrive
FRI, FEB 16, 8:30 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
Nowhere Slow Duo
FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Tom Graham
THURS, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Dashboard Mary
FRI, FEB 16, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
SAT, FEB 17, 2:00 P.M.
The Hayloft
Wand’ring Aloud
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Stealing Neil @ Breakers
FRI, FEB 16, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
UUU @ Breakers
SAT, FEB 17, 8:30 P.M.
–
Down By Five @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, FEB 17, 9:30 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Adam Sorber
FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Acker
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
Country Line Dancing
FRI, FEB 16, 7:30 P.M.
–
DJ Sosa
FRI, FEB 16, 9:00 P.M.
–
Giants of Science
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
Vinyl Destination
FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Chris Shrive
SUN, FEB 18, 4:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Felony @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sixteen Candles Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, FEB 17, 2:00 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, FEB 18, 2:00 P.M.
–
Roots in Blue Stone @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, FEB 18, 6:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Bradley Phillip Parks
SAT, FEB 17, 6:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
2024 Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre
SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
The Wanabees
FRI, FEB 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery and Spirits
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, FEB 16, 6:30 P.M.
The Mines Underground
DJ Venom X @ Get Your Heart On Party
THURS, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.
The Stonehouse
Mower, Novak, and Ventre
THURS, FEB 15, 7:30 P.M.
–
Group Du Jour
FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Sage Clearing
SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Open Mic @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Yacht Rock Gold @ Sherman Theater
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Tori V
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Wand’ring Aloud
FRI, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mellifluous
SAT, FEB 17, 7:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Lush Life Ensemble @thejoint53
FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young @thejoint53
SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Geo Grillo
FRI, FEB 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ian Kirk
SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
The Best of the Eagles
SAT, FEB 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Grandes Amigos with Alvaro Torres and Jose Luis Rodriquez
SUN, FEB 18, 8:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Robbie Walsh & Jeff Foley
FRI, FEB 16, 6:30 P.M.
–
Burl Millings
SAT, FEB 17, 6:30 P.M.
–
Casper Band
SUN, FEB 18, 3:00 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
Carmine Gontz
THURS, FEB 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
FRI, FEB 16, 5:00 P.M.
–
The Secret Reasons
SUN, FEB 18, 2:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.