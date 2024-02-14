”An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories” scheduled for June 22 at Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center.

BETHLEHEM — Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to announce American soul singer-songwriter, John Legend is on his way to the Lehigh Valley for summer 2024.

The EGOT-winning artist just announced his 2024 tour and “An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories” is set for Wind Creek Event Center on Saturday, June 22.

Pre-sale starts Thursday for members and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 16, at 10:00 am.

Prices start at $79.50 and can be found on ticketmaster.com, johnlegend.com, and the Wind Creek Event Center website.

Experience John Legend’s tear-jerking voice, piano expertise, and romantic songs while he wows the Bethlehem audience on his latest concert run. Lobby doors open at 6:00 p.m. on June 22 at Wind Creek and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.