Warm your heart and feed your soul with live music from Wilkes-Barre to Stroudsburg. From Thursday through Sunday the 19th (every weekend’s a long weekend to us), attend performances all over town. See Foreigner for the final time on the big stage at Wind Creek Event Center or try a small stage at one of the bars, restaurants, and other venues on our list
All live music listings organized in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Made up of Christian Gratz and LeahBeth Evans, The Frost Duo runs The Poconos this weekend. This accomplished duo plays Drafts Bar & Grill in Lake Ariel on Friday, November 17, then hits the ShawneeCraft Taproom on Saturday afternoon for Rhythm & Blues on the Delaware River.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Doug’s Board Room
Turnover, Creeks, Altered Pink, and Pucker Up @ Planned Parenthood Benefit Show
SUN, NOV 19, 6:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
Meet Me On Marcie
FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
Twilight Bistro and Alehouse
Elephants Dancing
FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.
Mutant Brewing
Gabriella Tolerico
FRI, NOV 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Justin Bravo & The Kind Duo
SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Rob and Jack
FRI, NOV 17, 6:30 P.M.
–
Brendan Michael Smith
SAT, NOV 18, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro
SUN, NOV 19, 3:30 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, NOV 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
THURS, NOV 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
FRI, NOV 17, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Stringray
FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Rose Amps Roulette
FRI, NOV 17, 10:00 P.M.
–
Chesty Malone and the Slice ’em Ups @ Girls Night
SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band w/ Tony Carfora @ RSJC 30th Anniversary Celebration
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmasters
FRI, NOV 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Led Zeppelin Tribute Band
SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Tom
SAT, NOV 18, 10:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Mr. Jones & Me
FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
The McGeehan Duo
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Anthony Jace
THURS, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose @ 1 Year Anniversary
FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Project 90s @ 1 Year Anniversary
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers
FRI, NOV 17, 8:30 P.M.
–
Mike Wise Solo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, NOV 17, 9:30 P.M.
–
Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Breakers
SAT, NOV 18, 8:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, NOV 19, 9:30 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Betty White Devil
FRI, NOV 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bradley Philip Parks
SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.
Harry’s
The Blend
FRI, NOV 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
SAT, NOV 18, 9:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
The McGeehan Duo
FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Thembi
SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Music Room Band
SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Gracie Jane Sinclair
FRI, NOV 17, TBD
–
Tori V
SAT, NOV 18, TBD
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Tyme Band
SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Craig Thatcher Band: Eric Clapton Retrospective
SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Truth – The Jeff Beck Tribute
SUN, NOV 19, 6:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
2 Chicks 1 Guitar
THURS, NOV 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Leighann & Andy
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
The Wanabees
FRI, NOV 17, 7:30 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
THURS, NOV 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Foreigner – The Historic Farewell Tour
FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Foreigner – The Historic Farewell Tour
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Electric Shadows @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, NOV 18, 2:00 P.M.
–
Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Moses @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, NOV 19, 2:00 P.M.
The 80s Bar
Sixteen Candles Duo
SAT, NOV 18, 8:30 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Joe Bogwist
FRI, NOV 17, 6:30 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
40 Watt
FRI, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
–
Wondering Aloud
SUN, NOV 19, 4:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Joe Michael’s Trio @ Thejoint53
FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Mellifluous @ Thejoint53
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Gabey Baby @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees Tribute @ Sherman Theater
FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Traverse The Abyss @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Queue for Ladies’ Night @ Renegade Wintery
SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Cavalcade of Stars @ Sherman Theater
SUN, NOV 19, 3:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Gracie Jane Sinclair
THURS, NOV 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lost in Paris
FRI, NOV 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Bold is Beautiful
SAT, NOV 18, 9:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Bobby Venura
FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ashley Marquez
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
The McGeehan Duo
THURS, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brad & Luke
FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley
SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Twin Hill
SUN, NOV 19, 3:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Jeffrey James Band @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, NOV 18, 9:30 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Budz & Roses Duo
FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ Bourbon City Bash
THURS, NOV 16, 9:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Strawberry Jam Duo
FRI, NOV 17, 6:30 P.M.
–
Doug and Sean
SAT, NOV 18, 6:30 P.M.
Stooges Allentown
Barons3
FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC
Paul Martin
FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Random Rock
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Scotty McCreery
SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.
