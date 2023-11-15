Warm your heart and feed your soul with live music from Wilkes-Barre to Stroudsburg. From Thursday through Sunday the 19th (every weekend’s a long weekend to us), attend performances all over town. See Foreigner for the final time on the big stage at Wind Creek Event Center or try a small stage at one of the bars, restaurants, and other venues on our list

All live music listings organized in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Made up of Christian Gratz and LeahBeth Evans, The Frost Duo runs The Poconos this weekend. This accomplished duo plays Drafts Bar & Grill in Lake Ariel on Friday, November 17, then hits the ShawneeCraft Taproom on Saturday afternoon for Rhythm & Blues on the Delaware River.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Doug’s Board Room

Turnover, Creeks, Altered Pink, and Pucker Up @ Planned Parenthood Benefit Show

SUN, NOV 19, 6:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

Twilight Bistro and Alehouse

Elephants Dancing

FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.

Mutant Brewing

Gabriella Tolerico

FRI, NOV 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Justin Bravo & The Kind Duo

SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Rob and Jack

FRI, NOV 17, 6:30 P.M.

–

Brendan Michael Smith

SAT, NOV 18, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro

SUN, NOV 19, 3:30 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, NOV 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

THURS, NOV 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

FRI, NOV 17, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Stringray

FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Rose Amps Roulette

FRI, NOV 17, 10:00 P.M.

–

Chesty Malone and the Slice ’em Ups @ Girls Night

SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band w/ Tony Carfora @ RSJC 30th Anniversary Celebration

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmasters

FRI, NOV 17, 9:00 P.M.

–

Led Zeppelin Tribute Band

SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Tom

SAT, NOV 18, 10:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Mr. Jones & Me

FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

The McGeehan Duo

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Anthony Jace

THURS, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose @ 1 Year Anniversary

FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s @ 1 Year Anniversary

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers

FRI, NOV 17, 8:30 P.M.

–

Mike Wise Solo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, NOV 17, 9:30 P.M.

–

Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Breakers

SAT, NOV 18, 8:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, NOV 19, 9:30 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Betty White Devil

FRI, NOV 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bradley Philip Parks

SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.

Harry’s

The Blend

FRI, NOV 17, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

SAT, NOV 18, 9:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

The McGeehan Duo

FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Thembi

SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Music Room Band

SAT, NOV 18, 6:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Gracie Jane Sinclair

FRI, NOV 17, TBD

–

Tori V

SAT, NOV 18, TBD

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Tyme Band

SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Craig Thatcher Band: Eric Clapton Retrospective

SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Truth – The Jeff Beck Tribute

SUN, NOV 19, 6:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

2 Chicks 1 Guitar

THURS, NOV 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo

FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Leighann & Andy

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

The Wanabees

FRI, NOV 17, 7:30 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

THURS, NOV 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Foreigner – The Historic Farewell Tour

FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Foreigner – The Historic Farewell Tour

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Electric Shadows @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, NOV 18, 2:00 P.M.

–

Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Moses @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, NOV 19, 2:00 P.M.

The 80s Bar

Sixteen Candles Duo

SAT, NOV 18, 8:30 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Joe Bogwist

FRI, NOV 17, 6:30 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

40 Watt

FRI, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wondering Aloud

SUN, NOV 19, 4:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Joe Michael’s Trio @ Thejoint53

FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mellifluous @ Thejoint53

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Gabey Baby @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees Tribute @ Sherman Theater

FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Traverse The Abyss @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Queue for Ladies’ Night @ Renegade Wintery

SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cavalcade of Stars @ Sherman Theater

SUN, NOV 19, 3:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Gracie Jane Sinclair

THURS, NOV 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lost in Paris

FRI, NOV 17, 9:00 P.M.

–

Bold is Beautiful

SAT, NOV 18, 9:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Bobby Venura

FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ashley Marquez

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

The McGeehan Duo

THURS, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SAT, NOV 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Twin Hill

SUN, NOV 19, 3:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Jeffrey James Band @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, NOV 18, 9:30 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Budz & Roses Duo

FRI, NOV 17, 8:00 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ Bourbon City Bash

THURS, NOV 16, 9:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Strawberry Jam Duo

FRI, NOV 17, 6:30 P.M.

–

Doug and Sean

SAT, NOV 18, 6:30 P.M.

Stooges Allentown

Barons3

FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC

Paul Martin

FRI, NOV 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Random Rock

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Scotty McCreery

SAT, NOV 18, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.