The summer heat is in full swing and so is the area’s music scene! This post-Fourth of July weekend in live entertainment features major festivals such as Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, as well as more intimate solo shows such as Jeremy Burke at Breaker Brewing Outpost.
Refer to this list, always in no particular order, for the best events from Thursday, July 6, through Sunday, July 9, like Thomas Rhett coming to Wilkes-Barre, Stone Hedge Golf Club’s Summer Concert Series, and just about everything in between.
This week’s cover photo: NEPA-based rock band, Room 108 returns to the The Vspot in Scranton on Saturday, July 8, at 9:00 p.m.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Briggs Farm Blues Festival
Robert Randolph Band, Victor Wainwright, Scott Pemberton, Jackie Venson, and many more
THURS, JULY 6, to SATURDAY, JULY 8
Creekside Inn
Better Than Bad
SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Brad Williams & Dakota Lawler
SUN, JULY 9, 4:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Music Room Trio
FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rockaholix
SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Lukas
SUN, JULY 9, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dashboard Mary
SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
The Boastfuls
SAT, JULY 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Me & Dad
SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.
Lighthouse Inn
Bret Alexander
THURS, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Plus 3
SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Elephants Dancing
FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.
Sand Spring Country Club
Gino Sings the Standards
FRI, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Not John
FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
She-nanigans
SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shellshocked Churchills
SUN, JULY 9, 3:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
Rose Amp Records @ Monthly Hip-hop Show
FRI, JULY 7, 10 p.m.
Arlo’s Tavern
Robert Tellefsen Band
FRI, JULY 7, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro
SAT, JULY 8, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Birthday Blues Jam
SUN, JULY 9, 3:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Gabriella Tolerico
THURS, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery
FRI, JULY 7, 9:00 P.M.
–
Room 108
SAT, JULY 8, 9:00 P.M.
Stone Hedge Golf Course
Erich Aten & Friends @ Summer Concert Series & Chicken BBQ
FRI, JULY 7, 5:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing
The Husty Bros. Live
FRI, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.
Mohegan Sun Arena
Thomas Rhett
FRI, JULY 7, 7:30 P.M.
The Sherman Theater
Kottonmouth Kings @ Sherman Theater
SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Blanks 77 @ Sherman Showcase
SUN, JULY 9, 7:00 P.M.
Hidden Creek Vineyard & Winery
Shaky Ground @ Summer Spectacular
SAT, JULY 8, 5:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Erin McCelland
THURS, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skylar
FRI, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
SAT, JULY 8, 12:30 P.M.
–
Timmy Fitz
SAT, JULY 8, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bobby Ventura
SUN, JULY 9, 12:30 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Jay Luke
SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Teddy Young and the Aces
FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Keystone Groove
SAT, JULY 8, 2:00 P.M.
–
Outside the Box
SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Bobby Ventura
FRI, JULY 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Steve McDaniel
SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Just Joe
FRI, JULY 7, 5:00 P.M.
–
Paul Martin
SAT, JULY 8, 5:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Jeremy Burke
SAT, JULY 8, 6:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Meet Me On Marcie
FRI, JULY 7, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Chatter
SAT, JULY 8, 9:30 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Cold Sweat @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kyle Beckwith Baker @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JULY 8, 2:00 P.M.
–
Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JULY 9, 2:00 P.M.
–
Better Together @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JULY 9, 6:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
Dave Race @ Happy Hour
FRI, JULY 7, 5:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery
SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
DJ AptriK
THURS, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Drowning Kelly
FRI, JULY 7, 10:00 P.M.
–
IntoXXXication, All Day Special, Bullied By The Elderly, Channel 65, and D-West @ The 570 Music Show
SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Vegas McGraw
SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
Don Shappelle
THURS, JULY 6, 10:00 A.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Best of the Eagles a Tribute to the Eagles @ Party on the Patio
THURS, JULY 6, 7:30 P.M.
–
The Lesser Knowns @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, JULY 6, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, JULY 6, 10:15 P.M.
–
Dynamic Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers
FRI, JULY 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
Blue Moxie Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, JULY 7, 9:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Solo @ Embers Terrace
SAT, JULY 8, 6:00 P.M.
–
CC Music @ Breakers
SAT, JULY 8, 8:30 P.M.
–
UUU @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JULY 8, 9:30 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.