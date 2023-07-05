The summer heat is in full swing and so is the area’s music scene! This post-Fourth of July weekend in live entertainment features major festivals such as Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, as well as more intimate solo shows such as Jeremy Burke at Breaker Brewing Outpost.

Refer to this list, always in no particular order, for the best events from Thursday, July 6, through Sunday, July 9, like Thomas Rhett coming to Wilkes-Barre, Stone Hedge Golf Club’s Summer Concert Series, and just about everything in between.

This week’s cover photo: NEPA-based rock band, Room 108 returns to the The Vspot in Scranton on Saturday, July 8, at 9:00 p.m.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Briggs Farm Blues Festival

Robert Randolph Band, Victor Wainwright, Scott Pemberton, Jackie Venson, and many more

THURS, JULY 6, to SATURDAY, JULY 8

Creekside Inn

Better Than Bad

SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Brad Williams & Dakota Lawler

SUN, JULY 9, 4:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Music Room Trio

FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rockaholix

SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Lukas

SUN, JULY 9, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dashboard Mary

SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

The Boastfuls

SAT, JULY 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Me & Dad

SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.

Lighthouse Inn

Bret Alexander

THURS, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Plus 3

SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Elephants Dancing

FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.

Sand Spring Country Club

Gino Sings the Standards

FRI, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Not John

FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

She-nanigans

SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

SUN, JULY 9, 3:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Rose Amp Records @ Monthly Hip-hop Show

FRI, JULY 7, 10 p.m.

Arlo’s Tavern

Robert Tellefsen Band

FRI, JULY 7, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro

SAT, JULY 8, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Birthday Blues Jam

SUN, JULY 9, 3:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Gabriella Tolerico

THURS, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery

FRI, JULY 7, 9:00 P.M.

–

Room 108

SAT, JULY 8, 9:00 P.M.

Stone Hedge Golf Course

Erich Aten & Friends @ Summer Concert Series & Chicken BBQ

FRI, JULY 7, 5:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

The Husty Bros. Live

FRI, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.

Mohegan Sun Arena

Thomas Rhett

FRI, JULY 7, 7:30 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

Kottonmouth Kings @ Sherman Theater

SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Blanks 77 @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, JULY 9, 7:00 P.M.

Hidden Creek Vineyard & Winery

Shaky Ground @ Summer Spectacular

SAT, JULY 8, 5:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Erin McCelland

THURS, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skylar

FRI, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo

SAT, JULY 8, 12:30 P.M.

–

Timmy Fitz

SAT, JULY 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bobby Ventura

SUN, JULY 9, 12:30 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Jay Luke

SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Teddy Young and the Aces

FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Keystone Groove

SAT, JULY 8, 2:00 P.M.

–

Outside the Box

SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Bobby Ventura

FRI, JULY 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Steve McDaniel

SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Just Joe

FRI, JULY 7, 5:00 P.M.

–

Paul Martin

SAT, JULY 8, 5:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Jeremy Burke

SAT, JULY 8, 6:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, JULY 7, 9:30 P.M.

–

The Chatter

SAT, JULY 8, 9:30 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Cold Sweat @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, JULY 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kyle Beckwith Baker @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 8, 2:00 P.M.

–

Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 9, 2:00 P.M.

–

Better Together @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 9, 6:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

Dave Race @ Happy Hour

FRI, JULY 7, 5:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery

SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

DJ AptriK

THURS, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Drowning Kelly

FRI, JULY 7, 10:00 P.M.

–

IntoXXXication, All Day Special, Bullied By The Elderly, Channel 65, and D-West @ The 570 Music Show

SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Vegas McGraw

SAT, JULY 8, 8:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Don Shappelle

THURS, JULY 6, 10:00 A.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Best of the Eagles a Tribute to the Eagles @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JULY 6, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Lesser Knowns @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JULY 6, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, JULY 6, 10:15 P.M.

–

Dynamic Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

FRI, JULY 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Blue Moxie Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JULY 7, 9:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Solo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JULY 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Breakers

SAT, JULY 8, 8:30 P.M.

–

UUU @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JULY 8, 9:30 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.