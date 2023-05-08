Real-life ghostbuster brought to Wayne County: “Face to face with a different kind of evil”

Religious Demonologist, Chris DeFlorio, has been brought to Wayne County to assist with a new case. After a childhood run-in with an abandoned haunted house, a Wayne County woman has experienced paranormal activity that has led her to seek help from DeFlorio.

According to DeFlorio, who could not reveal identifying information about the woman, the Wayne County resident ran out of the abandoned house after a series of paranormal happenings, still wearing a necklace she found inside. She later burned the necklace, and hauntings have followed her ever since.

No stranger to the paranormal, DeFlorio is expected to start on the case this spring. Through his nonprofit organization, New York Demonic Investigation, DeFlorio performs minor exorcisms to rid the homes and people of evil spirits. He completes this by conducting a thorough investigation of the home or person before administering the Catholic ritual, where he uses incense, holy water, blessed salts, and biblical verses.

DeFlorio feels as though he has been preparing for this line of work his entire life. He served with the NYPD and New York City paramedic since 1996, where he has seen many medical and emotional emergencies and illnesses. In 2009, DeFlorio stepped into his faith and became a Christian.

After a trip to Africa in 2018, where DeFlorio believes he met a man who he is certain was possessed, he felt as if his entire life was changed. After locking eyes with the man, DeFlorio experienced a whole new side of Catholicism.

“When I was face to face with a different kind of evil that I never really saw on the street as a cop, it changed me,” said DeFlorio. After that experience, DeFlorio began conducting research on the occult and possession. He recalls reading every book and listening to every lecture on the topic of demonology, and decided this was his calling.

DeFlorio and his wife, Harmony, opened the nonprofit organization, New York Demonic Investigation, not long after in 2021 to help those with spiritual afflictions. The nonprofit does not solicit cases, but tries its best to accommodate each case that is brought to them.

Following a slew of requests, DeFlorio begins teaching classes in April, starting with Biblical Demonology. The class will cover how demons came to be, what their capabilities are, how they come in contact with places and people, and how people can protect themselves.

DeFlorio finds his work to be especially gratifying, noting that, “it’s an amazing thing to see peace come over a family.”

DeFlorio and his wife keep close contact with those who they have helped, even considering them as family. “You’re in that moment with people where they’re at their worst being attacked by an invisible entity and it’s kind of awakening people to this different reality- a real reality- of what’s really around us and you bond,” said DeFlorio.

DeFlorio can be contacted via his Facebook page, New York Demonic Investigation, or his Linkedin page, Chris DeFlorio, by phone at 516-778-3324, or by email at nydi777@gmail.com.

Article By: Hannah Simerson