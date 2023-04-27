“Monster Trucks and Not So Monster Pups” at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE – ASM Global and Feld Motor Sports partner to support Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. “Monster Trucks and Not So Monster Pups” pet supply and adoption event takes place Thursday, May 4 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

The ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township in partnership with Feld Motor Sports hosts a “Monster Trucks and Not So Monster Pups” pet supply and adoption event from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena’s West Gate Entrance in support of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Clarks Summit.

The event is open to the public and will feature an appearance by Monster Jam® truck Scooby Doo, the opportunity to win tickets to see Monster Jam playing Mohegan Sun Arena from May 5 to May 7, plus a meet-and-greet with some of the rescue pets available for adoption from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Guests making a pet supply or monetary donation to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Scooby Doo truck. Click to view a list of pet supply needs. Guests may also make a monetary donation on site at the event via Venmo, Paypal or online. For additional information, visit www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com/MonsterPups.

This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Wilkes-Barre for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Tickets available in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. New-for-2023 activities including the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Wilkes-Barre will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The Arena Series East Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.