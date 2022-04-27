MOUNTAIN TOP —NEPA-based indie pop-rock band Burn the Jukebox is excited to announce the release of their new single, “Make You Better,” available for streaming and purchase on April 29, 2022, on all major music platforms.

Their fifth single, “Make You Better” demonstrates the progression of the band’s artistry, delivering a mature performance alongside a heartfelt arrangement that weaves indie rock elements with electronic pop.

The single was recorded in the band’s home studio located in Northeastern Pennsylvania and mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London, host for some of the world’s most well-known recording artists including Adelle, Ed Sheeran, Ella Fitzgerald and The Beatles.

Burn the Jukebox is a band of 14 and 15-year-olds who have been on National Broadway tours, Off-Broadway, and on National T.V. With a rapidly growing fan base, the band has over 40 million views on social media and over 80k followers. They are currently preparing for their 40-date summer tour kicking off this May.