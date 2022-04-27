The CameraWork Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of the exhibition “Philadelphia Light– Selected Images 1973-1978” by David Puglia. The exhibition will run from May 6 to 28, 2022.

An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8:15 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and is free and open to the public.

The work of David Puglia did not see the light of day for decades. His intensely high contrast images portray the citizens of Philadelphia blanketed in bright sunlight emerging from the deeply dark shadows that surround them.

The Camerawork Gallery is located downstairs of the Marquis Gallery, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Rolfe Ross at 570-510-5028 or visit cameraworkgallery.org.