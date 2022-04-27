The Peach Music Festival, the four-day live music and camping experience coming to Montage Mountain in Scranton from Thursday, June 30, through Sunday, July 3, is looking for volunteers to help keep Montage Mountain clean and green, celebrate nature while protecting it, and assist festival organizers with on-site logistics.

Volunteers can get behind-the-scenes work experience while still having an opportunity to enjoy the event. Behind-the-scenes volunteers must commit to three four-hour shifts throughout the event and will receive a ticket to the Festival, along with camping. Volunteers must provide their own camp gear, and a refundable deposit is required.

Interested applicants for behind-the-scenes volunteering can visit https://hankanded.festivol.net/peach22.

In addition, the Clean Vibes volunteer program, with an emphasis on keeping the mountain clean and encouraging Festival attendees to recycle and divert trash, is looking for volunteers to commit to four four-hour shifts for a total weekend commitment of 16 hours to pick up loose litter on the ground and work with the Clean Vibes staff to sweep the venue and vending areas. Additional volunteer opportunities with Clean Vibes, include bussing tables in two six-hour shifts for a commitment of 12 hours over the weekend or assisting with the post-event cleanup on Monday, July 4, and Tuesday, July 5, after the event for a total commitment of 16 hours.

Clean Vibes volunteers will, too, receive a ticket to the festival, along with camping. Volunteers must provide their own camp gear, and a refundable deposit is required.

Interested applicants for Clean Vibes can visit https://cleanvibes.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=60497.

Inspired by the legendary music of the Allman Brothers Band, the 10th-anniversary celebration of The Peach Music Festival features the Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Billy Strings, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead as headliners. They will be joined by Goose, the Revivalists, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and the reunion of The Word.

Peach Music Festival will also feature founding Allman Brothers Band member Jaimoe performing as Jaimoe and Friends, and a special appearance by Trouble No More, featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederaurer (Guitar, Vocals), Daniel Donato (Guitar, Vocals), Dylan Niederaurer (Bass Guitar), Jack Ryan (Drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (Vocals), Nikki Glaspie (Drums), Peter Levin (Keys) and Roosevelt Collier (Pedal Steel Guitar), celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band’s seminal “Eat A Peach” album.

Also appearing at the 10th anniversary of The Peach Music Festival: Duane Betts, Steel Pulse, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, G. Love & The Juice, Rayland Baxter, The Wailers performing Bob Marley’s Legend, Ripe, Keller Williams, Doom Flamingo, Tauk, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Celisse, The Motet, Marco Benevento, Star Kitchen, Karina Rykman, Nth Power featuring Jennifer Hartswick, The Bogie Band featuring Joe Russo, Samantha Fish, Spaga, Hannah Wicklund, Lacuna (Holly Bowling and Tom Hamilton), Eric Krasno & The Assembly, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer & Friends, Dogs In A Pile, Kitchen Dwellers, Maggie Rose, The Shady Recruits, Eggy, Little Stranger, Yam Yam, Brother and Sister (featuring Melody and Vaylor Trucks), The Wild Feathers, JD Simo, Cordovas, Consider The Source, Midnight North, JB Strauss, Gabriel Kelley, Sicard Hollow, Daniel Donato, Bobby Lee Rodgers, Wax Owls, Jauntee, Great Time, GA-20, Cycles, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Miss Mojo, Mezcalero Sound Hole, Muskrat Lightning, Friends of the Brothers, and Dry Reef.

Additional artists will be announced. Tickets are available at thepeachmusicfestival.com.

The 10th-anniversary celebration of The Peach Music Festival will conclude with a spectacular Independence Day Weekend fireworks display on Sunday, July 3.

The Peach Music Festival is produced by Live Nation and the Allman Brothers Band.