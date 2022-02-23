🔊 Listen to this

STROUDSBURG — Thrash metal band OVERKILL will appear at the Sherman Theater on Main Street in Stroudsburg on March 19 with special guests Prong.

With over 30 years under their leather belts, these New Jersey natives are prepared to unveil their latest offering and 19th album, “The Wings Of War.” Album opener “Last Man Standing” is OVERKILL kicking the door in with a hard and loud tune that’s rooted in some of the best angst that thrash possesses. Memories retained from this song are memories similar to the classic ’80s vibe but with a new-age mechanical feel that thoroughly updates it.

The album’s second single “Head Of A Pin” is a lyrical journey about disappointment and trust. Musically, the song comes across as “Black Sabbath on meth,” proclaims Blitz. It intertwines riffs and vocal melodies that pick it up into a real pounder and create something truly special.

“The Wings Of War” also holds something to look forward to for east coast metal heads with a track entitled “Welcome To The Garden State.” Bobby Blitz explains: “It’s all about us. It’s the way we grew up as kids, it’s a certain attitude about the area, it’s responding to “we don’t do that where we’re from” with: “well guess what, you’re not where you’re from! You’re here, now!” The song sums up the New Jersey attitude with over 4 minutes of thrashy, punky, honest vibration, and defines OVERKILL, as well.