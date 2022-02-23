🔊 Listen to this

American singer-songwriter Todd Snider brings his music and story telling show to Main Street in Stroudsburg on Thursday, April 21. His music incorporates elements of folk, rock, blues, alternative country and even funk. His show incorporates guitar music, songs, stories and more.

You don’t often hear about an artist reinventing their sound 20 albums into a celebrated career. But for Todd Snider, his late release, First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder (2021), isn’t so much a sudden change in direction as an arrival after years of searching.

His album “Agnostic Hymns & Stoner Fables” was listed at number 47 on Rolling Stone’s list of the top 50 albums of 2012, saying, “One of the sharpest, funniest storytellers in rock, Snider keeps the indictments coming.” Snider has been tourting for close to 30 years and will continue to make the road his home for the foreseeable future with another live album forthcoming in 2022.

