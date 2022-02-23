🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Nate Benjamin, local filmmaker, has written a comedy film called “Third Degree Felons,” which will be filmed in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and production is set to take place during the months of July and August. Benjamin is is in need of almost an entire cast, crew and extras.

According to Benjamin, the film is about two dumb stoners who have 90 days to pay off an $80,000 IRS debt, so they team up with an Eastern European gangster to stage the fake kidnapping of a rich friend to extort the money from her parents. The trio is incessantly pursued by two grizzled Pennsylvania State Police Detectives, as well as a by-the-books MPA Film Regulations Officer.

Benjamin is looking for both male and female actors ranging from 18 to 50 years old, as well as a lot of extras who do not need any skill or prior experience in acting. As for the crew, Benjamin is looking for camera operators, boom operators, script supervisor, director of photography, key grip, continuity expert, gaffer and production designer.

The film also needs producers.

“It is important that everybody who wishes to be involved understands that unless I find producers, I will not be able to pay anybody, as this film is going to bankrupt me personally,” Benjamin said via email. “If we do find producers, I and the lead actors will still work for free and all money not spent on production will be evenly distributed amongst all cast and crew members.”

There are seven main characters involved in the film, with Jay and Casey being the two leads. Then, there is Alex, Jay’s older brother and roommate to Lenny, the Eastern European gangster. Lastly, there is Benedetti, the MPA Film Regulations Officer, as well as both Pennsylvania State Police Detectives, Detective Callahan and Detective Musto.

If interested in supporting and raising money for “Third Degree Felons” visit its GoFundMe page under “Help us make Third Degree Felons!” Anyone who wants to be a part of the cast, crew or be an extra can contact Benjamin at natebenjamin138@gmail.com.