HARVEYS LAKE — Damien’s on the Lake has been sold.

Damien Kaye, who has owned the popular restaurant for 21 years, announced the sale Monday.

Kaye, 64, said he will remain as a consultant to new owner Danielle “Dani” Novotny, 42, who has worked with Kaye at the restaurant for years.

Kaye owns the business —local businessman Joe Amato owns the property. Novotny said she is hoping to discuss purchasing the property from Amato.

Kaye issued a news release about the deal with Novotny:

“Damien’s on the Lake is pleased and proud to announce that Danielle Novotny — “Dani” — has assumed ownership of Damien’s on the Lake, first established in the early 80’s. Daily hours of operations for the restaurant and catering will continue as normal.

“Dani, a native of Queens, N.Y., yet raised here in the Poconos during her formative years and working in management in Manhattan during her earlier career, is a single mother who trains in boxing and looks forward to her first bout this summer and has been an active partner in Damien’s on the Lake upon her arrival from West Palm Beach, Fla., since Damien’s on the Lake re-opened in 2017.

“Dani promises to continue the tradition of great food and service and looks forward to adding some new twists, menus and activities, along with infusing her own personality and style.”

For more information, call 570-519-0389, or email Info@Damiensonthelake.com, reach out through Facebook or text “Damiens” to 55678