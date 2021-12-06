🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Nikki Glaser has announced her new dates on her One Night With Nikki Glaser tour, which includes a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, May 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at 10:00 a.m. and are available online at kirbycenter.org; at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center; and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Thursday, Dec. 9, at 10:00 a.m.

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For over a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, she has been honing her shockingly- honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her brand new daily show, “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” launched March 2021 through iHeartMedia. It is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Glaser’s sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed and laughing through life.

Glaser was a standout at the Comedy Central Roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, and has had memorable film and television roles. Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world.

Glaser’s past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up, and in in-depth interviews with the Howard Stern Show, WTF with Marc Maron and Joe Rogan.

She has become a complete open book — and not just for the laughs — she’s also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a young, confused, adolescent herself.

For tickets and tour information, please visit nikkiglaser.com.