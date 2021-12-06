🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Writer, actor, comedian John Mulaney will kick off his 2022 “From Scratch Tour” on Friday, March 11, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, the tour announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com

Produced by Live Nation, the 33 city tour will be making stops across the U.S. in Austin, Saint Paul, and New York before wrapping up in Chicago at the United Center on July 14.

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian,

Solidifying himself as a fan favorite, Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live four times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit Oh, Hello On Broadway. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.