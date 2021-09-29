Shown is a photo of Anthracite memorabilia, a miner’s cap with a light, to be on display as part of the LCCC Schulman Gallery’s upcoming exhibit, “Tunnel Vision.”

“Tunnel Vision” opens Oct. 25 at the LCCC Schulman Gallery, Nanticoke.

The exhibit will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the opening of the LCCC Schulman Gallery, and features recent paintings by Sue Hand of regional coal breakers and coal miners and their families. It also features Anthracite mining memorabilia from the private collection of Joseph Husty Jr.

In conjunction with the exhibit, Sue Hand will create a coal breaker community painting on Sunday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 14, from noon to 3 p.m., at the gallery.

A special showing of the film “Beyond the Breaker” will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Educational Conference Center.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, and will continue through Dec. 17.

The gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 570-740-0727 or (800) 377-LCCC, extension 7727, or visit www.luzerne.edu/schulmangallery.