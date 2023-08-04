Oh, now who doesn’t just love getting invited to a fancy wedding? Getting all spiffed up, the open bar, the culinary delights! Depending on how much you actually like (or dislike) the couple to be, let me enlighten you on a secret wedding hack I’ve mastered over the years.

If you don’t want to buy any of the overpriced gifts on their wish list or give the obligatory $100 in an envelope, simply don’t. Go rogue! Hit up your local TJ Maxx or Marshall’s and grab a few housewares, picture frames, a vase, etc and call it a wrap. Heed my advice, you can jazz anything up with the proper gift bag and some shiny tissue paper.

The People We Hate at the Wedding…and believe me, there are always a few or a lot for that matter, I was trying to be a gentleman. But, this affair stars Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya) as “Donna,” the patriarch to her three, complicated and unique adult children. One being Ben Platt (Dear, Evan Hanson) as “Paul,” who plays her gay son, stuck in a non-monogamous relationship. Oh what a stretch this role is for him. Just saying, the casting department worked with their eyes closed on this one. Sister “Alice,” played by Kristen Bell, is full of her own dysfunction here. Really the entire family is disjointed.

It’s a comedy meant to be light-hearted and funny, I suppose it mildly hits its target. My favorite thing about this film is it was set and shot mainly in and around my favorite city to explore, London.

The family of misfits must travel to England to begrudgingly attend a proper wedding of the more straight-laced “Eloise,” born by a different father. Allison Janney, who will always be set up for partial failure, will never be able to touch the standard of her role set in I, Tonya, just saying.

Overall, The People We Hate at the Wedding felt a bit contrived, uninspired, yet still mildly entertaining. I compare this one to having a day out with your in-laws. Mostly forced-fed, cheap banter, a few yawns, secret eye rolls, yet it still keeps you attentive enough to look forward to seeing how the event plays out in the end.

”The People We Hate at the Wedding,” starring Allison Janney, Ben Platt, and Kristen Bell.

Christopher’s “Meow” score: “5 1/2” paws out of 10.