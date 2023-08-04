Jim Cheney visits every destination that he writes a story on for Uncovering PA including waterfalls, breweries, landmarks, museums, and everything in between.

CARLISLE — Saturday, August 5 marks a significant milestone for Uncovering PA as the popular Pennsylvania travel website celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Founded in 2013 by writer and photographer Jim Cheney, Uncovering PA has grown into the leading platform for inspiring exploration and promoting the diverse beauty of the Keystone State and provides readers with the best places to visit throughout Pennsylvania.

Over the last 10 years, Cheney has spent more than 365 days traveling to every county in Pennsylvania, and, to date, has written about more than 1,200 different places on UncoveringPA.com including historic sites, waterfalls, breweries, museums, and much more. During that time, he’s written a book, “Waterfalls of Pennsylvania” published by Adventure Publications, started hosting photography workshops around the state, and even launched a second site, UncoveringNewYork.com.

The site was started shortly after Cheney moved to Pennsylvania and saw a need for an independent source of information about places to visit.“I knew there had to be things to do in Pennsylvania,” Cheney said, “but I was really struggling to find fun spots to explore. I figured someone should provide that, so I started documenting the places I visited on UncoveringPA.com.”

Ever since its creation in 2013, Uncovering PA continues to provide readers with suggestions for places to visit throughout all of Pennsylvania. Readers know that each place featured has been personally visited by Cheney, which is something that many other travel websites can’t say.

Reflecting on the last 10 years, the site’s writer and photographer, Jim Cheney, had this to say: “I really have to thank all of the people who have read my site and followed me on social media over the last 10 years. Without their support, I wouldn’t be able to continue providing the best Pennsylvania travel content.”

Going into its second decade, Uncovering PA will continue to feature more great places to visit around Pennsylvania. In fact, according to Cheney, his list of places to visit is longer than it was when he started the site 10 years ago.

“I can’t wait to see what places I uncover in the next 10 years,” Cheney said.

UncoveringPA.com is the oldest and most read Pennsylvania travel blog. With a focus on showcasing the hidden gems, historic spots, and natural wonders of Pennsylvania, the site and its social media accounts have grown into a beloved resource for travelers seeking unique experiences and authentic destinations in Pennsylvania.