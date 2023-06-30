Oh, the weight of some folk’s choices and the consequences that ensue. I just thank my lucky stars I am not making weighty decisions like the one Dr. James Martin, played by Jordan Belfi, must make.

Dr. Martin must decide if the notorious serial killer inmate, Edward, played masterfully by Sean Patrick Flanery, who is only hours away from facing execution, is sane enough to live or die under his very watch. That is the premise in short for this so-called horror thriller. Speaking of “weighty choices,” I am the dude who stands in line at the Target register for 15 minutes holding a $7 bag of beef jerky, contemplating whether I deserve it and should splurge on the item. I usually end up putting it back, between you and me. I don’t do well with treating myself to goods most days.

Nefarious, which bombed in the worldwide box office, only made a smidge over $5 million. Hey, put a measly 5 mil in my wallet and all my dreams would surely come true no doubt, but that is not the case in Hollywood today. Greedy bas*a*ds! Whenever it comes to possession or demon films, every movie-goer without fail always sets themselves back to the pinnacle of the entire genre, the 1973 film The Exorcist. Nefarious is not, nor is nowhere near The Exorcist in terms of atmosphere or mood, so let that forewarn you.

Nefarious on the plus side does stand on its own two feet as a whole. It doesn’t feel the need to be a copycat or follow the same rhythm of the spirited genre cliches. Sean Patrick Flanery, who plays Nefarious with extreme conviction, deserves a coveted Oscar nomination for this role. But let’s not kid ourselves, that will never happen. Rarely does the horror genre rise to the awards occasion. It’s a stuffy community.

So, in a film without any spinning heads or levitating beds, what are this one’s strong points, you may be wondering? Well, Nefarious is most certainly a dialogue film. It is quite intense to watch the inmate and doctor spar back and forth with each other on their convictions and doubts on the matter of demonology, spirits, etc. The film brings up some really good talking points and makes the viewer question their own stance on the afterlife, possession, and the death penalty. So where do you stand on these subjects?

In the end Nefarious is moody, gripping, but will probably just be forgettable and collect dust in the annals of film history, sadly. I say watch it for the surprisingly well acted lead roles, and maybe, just maybe, you will jump once or twice. Happy extended holiday weekend my fine folks!

”Nefarious” starring: Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6 1/2” paws out of 10.