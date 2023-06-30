SCRANTON — The annual Peach Music Festival is back at Montage Mountain for summer 2023. The gates opened Thursday, June 29, at 3:00 p.m. and the festivities will continue through Sunday, July 2.

This four-day concert, started by the Allman Brothers Band and Live Nation back in 2012, takes over the mountain every year — and almost always for Fourth of July weekend. The festival brings together artists and bands across genres of the blues, funk, psychedelic, soul, reggae, alternative, and rock.

The Peach Music Festival has live music planned from morning to night on multiple stages, everywhere from the waterpark to the pavilion. Goose set the tone for the festival on Thursday night on the The Peach Stage. Ween, Ziggy Marley, and My Morning Jacket are among a few headliners set to play the coming days.

In addition to music, there will also be food, vendors, drinks, yoga, oh and access to the whole waterpark. The event is expected to fill the venue with thousands of guests, many of whom will stay overnight to camp in tents, RVs, and for some — glamping.

The Peach Music Festival has quickly become a tradition for this time of the summer in NEPA. Fans come from across the country and from just across the street to attend this annual gathering.

There’s still time to make it to Peach! If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you can still purchase single day lawn passes and other tickets on The Peach Music Festival website or at the gate.