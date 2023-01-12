Every once in a great while comes an extra special film that not only inspires, but restores your faith in humanity. “Empire Of Light” is just that film.

Directed by Sam Mendes, who masterfully concocted Skyfall and 1917, and starring three-time Academy Award nominee and winner Olivia Colman (“The Father”) in an unhinged powerhouse performance that lets the actress shine brighter than Times Square!

People, including myself, didn’t really know what to make of the coming attractions on this one, as the trailer was very ambiguous. Unfortunately, I do feel that mystery hurt its box office total. Bringing in only just over $1 million in its 4 week run, to say “Empire of Light” bombed is an understatement, but it is equally a crime. I cannot praise this film enough!

The year is 1982, filmed in and around an old iconic cinema on the south coast of England. Hilary is a middle aged, somewhat lonely theater manager grappling privately with mental illness, specifically bipolar tendencies while favoring one of her much younger minority staff members “Stephen,” played by brilliant newcomer Michael Ward. Together they develop a sense of belonging while relying on the healing powers of music, cinema, and community.

Colin Firth plays “Donald Ellis,” the womanizing site manager, preying on his staff all while hiding his indiscretions from his stay-at-home wife. Many moons ago, I once worked for a boss at Blockbuster Video who told me our staff was all meeting for a team building hike. Young & naive, I giddily show up and to my surprise the store manager and I were the only two in attendance. After the fact, I learned through inquiring with my coworkers who knew nothing of such event, that this was a set up, and I didn’t take the bait. Needless to say because of my inaction to share interest and keep ties professional, my hours were cut, and I was instantly moved onto night shift permanently.

“Empire Of Light” boasts some of the most breathtaking cinematography shot in recent years and is music to the ears with a memorable score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Ultimately this is an adult love story for the ages, but having a dear family member who also suffers from mental illness, I am in debt to director Sam Mendes for shining light on the complicated, multi-layered character of “Hilary.” Flawed, yet perfect in her own way, just as my loved one is. “Empire Of Light” may not be my pick for Best Picture Of The Year for 2022, but it is indeed my favorite one.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “9 1/2” paws out of 10.

My Top 10 Movies of 2022: