WILKES-BARRE – Dark Star Orchestra will perform at F.M. Kirby Center for the first time ever March 17.

The Grateful Dead tribute band comes to Downtown Wilkes-Barre for their Winter Tour as a part of the theater’s PNC Celebrity Series.

Tickets for the psychedelic rock show go on sale Friday, Jan 13. The mezzanine and the balcony have assigned seating, but the main floor is general admission, where dancing is both permitted and encouraged.

Dark Star Orchestra has performed more than 3,000 shows in their 25 years on stage. Most recently, the band performed locally last summer at The Peach Music Festival on Montage Mountain.

The band’s live concert experience honors both the Grateful Dead and the band’s fans by crafting unique set lists that celebrate the wide Grateful Dead discography. Over their many years on tour, DSO has featured guest performances from Phish, Keller Williams and even the original band members of the Grateful Dead.

“For us, it’s a chance to recreate some of the magic that was created for us over the years,” keyboardist and vocalist Rob Barraco explains. “We offer a sort of a historical perspective at what it might have been like to go to a show in 1985, 1978 or whenever. Even for Deadheads who can say they’ve been to a hundred shows in the ’90s, we offer something they never got to see live.”

Tickets are available for purchase starting Friday at 10 a.m. both at the Kirby Center Box Office and online.