‘The Smashing Machine’ will sadly disappear from popular memory

Let me preface this week’s review by stating just how much I dislike the title of this movie. Like, who on earth could not come up with a better title than “The Smashing Machine?” Like seriously, with a corny title such as this, it’s no wonder it bombed opening weekend with only $6 million worldwide! And it should be noted that it had a $40 million budget — yikes! Of course it did open up next to Taylor Swift’s new album preview film, not that the target audiences cross paths at all.

Numbers and horrific titles aside, “The Smashing Machine” follows Mark Kerr, a renegade in the early days of UFC and mixed-martial arts. Please do not feel bad, I didn’t have a clue who this guy was either before I viewed this fighting drama. The story is based mainly around Mark’s career from 1997 to 2000. It follows his rise in the niche business, his addiction problems and ultimately his unfortunate decline.

Played intentionally by Dwayne Johnson (“Baywatch,” “Furious 7”), better known formally as “The Rock.” Hands down, this is a career-best performance by this man to date, as his filmography leaves much to be desired. Unfortunately, it appears an Oscar nomination will be a stretch for the poor guy’s hopes. Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”) fares a better chance (big shock) playing his overly made-up, dramatic, live-in girlfriend, Dawn Staples.

“The Smashing Machine” was an odd film, if I am being honest. I enjoyed its grittiness and familiar late ‘90s style. I also very much had a soft spot for Dwayne Johnson’s performance as I was never previously a fan. He really tried in this one and his effort resonated with a hard swing, no pun intended. “The Smashing Machine” will quickly be funneled out from popular memory sadly, but not because it didn’t exemplify ample heart and passion.

REVIEW

“The Smashing Machine”

Starring: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: 6 paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.