That’s A Wrap: Will threat of violence derail ‘Joker’?

On Sept. 7, the comic book thriller “Joker” was awarded the coveted Golden Lion for best film at the Venice International Film Festival. Five weeks earlier, two mass shootings occurred in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, with a total of 32 people killed. Critics and audiences who would later see the Todd Phillips-directed film starring Joaquin Phoenix criticized it for being too violent. Online, others have theorized that recent events like El Paso and Dayton would hurt its chances of winning over viewers and award voters. With the movie slated to open Friday, Oct. 4, the criticism is getting louder before it goes nationwide.

In this R-rated prequel set in 1970s Gotham City, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) can’t get a break. Between his day job as a clown and his desire to become a stand-up comic at night, Fleck finds that his place in society is not without bullying and misfortune. His mental struggles take over and turn him into the homicidal maniac that is the Joker. This portrayal of Batman’s biggest enemy is unlike previous ones, where the Joker’s violence is mostly contained to the Caped Crusader, but he had always put the general public in danger.

Following its Venice win, Mark LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle called “Joker” a “glorification of such a figure — a figure already used in at least one real-life mass murder — (that) marks ‘Joker’ as one of the most deeply cynical films ever made, probably the most cynical of the 21st century.” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman sees it differently: “Yet what we do need — badly — are comic-book films that have a verité gravitas, that unfold in the real world, so that there’s something more dramatic at stake than whether the film in question is going to rack up a billion-and-a-half dollars worldwide.” Time’s Stephanie Zacharek breaks it down even further: “In America, there’s a mass shooting or attempted act of violence by a guy like Arthur practically every other week. And yet we’re supposed to feel some sympathy for Arthur, the troubled lamb; he just hasn’t had enough love.”

Since Dayton, there have been 69 other mass shootings as of Sept. 30, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit organization defines a mass shooting as “four or more people are shot or killed in a single incident, not involving the shooter” in the same general location. Batman lore was tainted in 2012 when 12 people were killed and scores more were injured when James Holmes opened fire inside a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” inside an Aurora, Colorado, theater. Holmes reportedly told authorities that he was the Joker, and had dyed his hair like the comic book villain. Some families of Aurora shooting victims are afraid that “Joker” will spur similar violence and have encouraged the film’s distributor Warner Bros. to support anti-gun legislation and causes.

Sandy Phillips, the mother of victim Jessica Ghawi, is a part of Survivors Empowered, a support group for families affected by gun violence. She is one of the writers of a letter targeting Warner Bros. after the first trailer was released. “Our purpose is to make the movie studios, the directors, the actors aware that when they make movies like this, they affect us directly,” Phillips said at a Sept. 24 news conference. “For someone who idolizes mass shooters, idolizes guns, that’s the kind of movie they absolutely love.”

Director Todd Phillips does not believe that a movie has that much of an influence. In an interview with The Associated Press, Phillips said, “Aurora is obviously a horrible, horrible situation. But even that is not something you blame on the movie.”

Other film companies have reacted differently when families request changes to their films and release plans. In January, Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was among the 17 people killed during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, wrote on his Twitter account how Universal Pictures was releasing the horror film “Happy Birthday 2U” on theshooting’s first anniversary. Universal moved up the nationwide release date by one day, pulled screenings in Parkland and surrounding areas, and cut all marketing from the region.

As “Joker” arrives, Los Angeles police are addressing alleged threats connected to the movie. The U.S. Army issued a memo on Sept. 18 warning servicemembers to be prepared for “incels” who may be behind potential mass shootings at theaters. Incels are described as those who are involuntarily celibant as they cannot find a romantic partner. The subculture has gained a reputation on the dark web and on social boards, with some identifying with the Joker and Holmes. The media was disinvited from the film’s Los Angeles premiere Sept. 27 after reaction from Todd Phillips, the studio and some theater chains have been met with controversy.

Its opening weekend, from its box office numbers to audience responses to the threat of violence, will determine if “Joker” will have legs as a hit and an awards contender. But the cloud of possible unrest and danger may derail those hopes.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from ‘Joker,’ in theaters on Oct. 4. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_AP19267680362698.jpg This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from ‘Joker,’ in theaters on Oct. 4.

By Tamara Dunn [email protected]

Tamara Dunn is the night news editor at the Times Leader. She is also a film lover who counts “Rear Window” and “Black Panther” as her favorites.

