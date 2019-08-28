That’s a Wrap Extra: Drive-ins rev up movie offerings for Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend is a good time to catch up on time you may have missed at the local drive-in theater. Without any major release opening this weekend, many are bringing back some of the summer’s hottest titles to the big outdoor screen. And some drive-ins that are a short drive from Luzerne County are offering unique movie-viewing experiences fit for a long weekend.

Garden Drive-In

The two screens in Hunlock Creek will show two family films “Toy Story 4” and “The Lion King” on screen No. 1, and late-arriving R-rated flicks “Ready or Not” and “Good Boys” on screen No. 2. Admission is $8 per person and $5 per child and concessions are available at the snack bar.

Circle Drive-In

The Dickson City attraction is also showing two double features this holiday weekend, with “Toy Story 4” and “The Lion King” on screen No. 1, and “Good Boys” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on screen No. 2. Admission, like at the Garden, is $8 per person and $5 per child.

Mahoning Drive-In

The retro hangout in Lehighton has something for all the movie freaks and weirdos out there. For three days, the drive-in is showing Reel Weird Weekend, with three different double features from Friday to Sunday. Two video-related flicks kick things off on Friday with director Jeff Lieberman’s “Remote Control” and the David Cronenberg cult classic “Videodrome.” Lieberman will be in attendance at Friday’s screening with signed Blu-Ray copies of his movie. On Saturday, see high-class camp with Brian De Palma’s rock opera “Phantom of the Paradise” and Russ Meyer’s shocking “Beyond the Valley of the Dolls.” Giants and robots wrap things up Sunday with Shan Hua’s “Infra-Man” from the Shaw Brothers and Paolo Bianchini’s “Superargo and the Faceless Giants.” All are shown on 35-millimeter film. Admission is $10 per person and $7 per child, and $10 overnight passes are available.

Becky’s Drive-In

Labor Day weekend marks the 16th annual Dusk ’Til Dawn movie marathon at the Lehigh Township establishment with nine movies split between two screens showing Saturday and Sunday. Screen No. 1 is for Disney fans with “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and the extended cut of “Avengers: Endgame.” Screen No. 2 is a mix of action, comedy and horror with “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” extended cut of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Hobbs & Shaw,” “Good Boys” and “Child’s Play.” Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children. Two snack bars will be open, and breakfast will be available after 2 a.m. Tie-dyed shirts will be on sale for $20.

On Saturday, the drive-in will host its second annual Miller-Keystone Blood Drive before the marathon begins. Every donor will receive one pass to use during the 2019 or 2020 drive-in season and a free popcorn and soda to eat that night. Patrons are welcome to stay at the drive-in as long as they need following the last feature.

By Tamara Dunn [email protected]

Tamara Dunn is the night news editor at the Times Leader. She is also a film lover who counts “Rear Window” and “Black Panther” as her favorites. That’s A Wrap Extra is a blog exclusive to The Weekender.

