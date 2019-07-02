Inaugural “Pickin’ for Patriots Bluegrass Festival” to be held in Dallas

A brand new festival is coming to Northeastern Pennsylvania, and it will benefit veterans, first responders and their caregivers.

The first Pickin’ for Patriots Bluegrass Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 13 at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in Dallas, according to a press release.

Musical acts will comprise Bobby Maynard & Breakdown, Robert Mabe, Noggin Hill, Steve Lutke Band & Appalachian Uprising, and R.J. Scouton. There will also be local vendors peddling crafts, merchandise and food. The event will be kid-friendly, with arts and crafts, face painting, gem mining and more.

Proceeds from the event will go to Patriots Cove, a nonprofit which aims to empower veterans, first responders and their caregivers “to heal and adapt to life after service,” the release says.

The festival is one of many events hosted by the organization.

Admission to the event is $15, and tickets can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/2Nwbeyc or the day of.