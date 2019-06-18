Local roller derby team heading to Ireland for international play

MOOSIC — A local roller derby team is heading to an international competition, thanks to the team’s fundraising efforts.

The Low Rolling Deuces, B-level travel team in the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Roller Derby league, will be heading to Ireland next week to face off against the Dublin Roller Derby.

The local team will be going up against the Dublin team in their home arena next Saturday, June 29.

A release from the team says the skaters on the all-volunteer league were able to make it to the Emerald Isle thanks to efforts from both the team members themselves and support from local businesses.

League President Brandy Ralston, who skates under the name “Tea Bagins,” spoke in the release about how important this competition will be to them.

“This trip was a dream of ours, and not many Roller Derby Leagues of our size get this opportunity. We have worked hard to make it possible, months of hard work, planning, and fundraising have made this possible,” Ralston wrote. “We cannot begin to express our gratitude towards the donations received from the community, fans, family and friends.”

The Low Rolling Deuces typically play in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, but these bouts in Dublin will mark the team’s first instance of international play.

“We cannot wait to represent NEPA as we take on roller derby teams from Dublin, Ireland,” Ralston wrote in the release.

The Deuces’ trip to Ireland is being sponsored in part by numerous local businesses, including the likes of Runs with Scissors, Spacetime Mead and Cider Works, Pike Street Auto, Goddess Studio, AGS, Century Dental Associates, BS Farms and The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge and Café.

The Low Rolling Deuces will be leaving for Ireland next Wednesday.

The Low Rolling Deuces, suited up and ready for their trip overseas. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_roller-derby.jpg The Low Rolling Deuces, suited up and ready for their trip overseas.

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan