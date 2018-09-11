This is How I Roll: Apple cider cupcakes just in time for fall

There’s a chill in the air and sweaters are making an appearance. For most, the time has come.

Pumpkin-flavored everything is upon us.

Now, I’ve already had my fair share of pumpkin spice lattes. How can I resist? However, as my boyfriend (Hi, Brandon) not so kindly reminds me, for some who despise the large orange fruit, it’s apple cider season.

So, if you’re an apple cider guy or gal living in a pumpkin world, this one is for you. Enjoy the second-best flavor of fall with these apple cider cupcakes with brown sugar cinnamon buttercream.

What you’ll need:

• 2 eggs

• 1⅔ cup of flour

• 1 cup of apple cider

• 1 cup of sugar

• ½ cup of butter, softened

• 2 teaspoon of baking powder

• 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

• ½ teaspoon of salt

• 1 teaspoon of vanilla

• 1 apple, sliced into small pieces

For the frosting:

• 1 cup of butter, softened

• 3 cups of powdered sugar

• ½ cup of brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon of cinnamon

• 2 tablespoons of milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

First, preheat the oven to 350º and line cupcake tins with paper or foil liners.

Start by creaming together the butter and sugar in the bowl or stand mixer. Then add the eggs and vanilla. Mix until fully incorporated. Next, whisk together all of the dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Add the apple cider and the mixture of dry ingredients to the sugar mixture, alternating between the two.

Fill cupcake liners a little more than halfway. Then, bake for 17 to 19 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let them cool.

For the frosting, start by whipping butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla together until light and fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar and mix until incorporated. Then, add the milk. For lighter frosting add more milk.

Once the cupcakes have cooled, frost the cupcakes and garnish with an apple slice.

Lastly, put on your best plaid shirt and indulge in the apple, buttercream goodness.

