Sebastian Maniscalco adds second September performance at F.M. Kirby Center

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that popular comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has added a second performance to his September visit to the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

Due to overwhelming ticket demand, a press release from the venue stated, Maniscalco will perform at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in addition to his 7 p.m. performance, which was announced early this week.

The comedian, actor and best-selling author heads for Wilkes-Barre on his Stay Hungry 2018 Tour, which is scheduled to visit 50 cities by the time it concludes.

Maniscalco released his first book, “Stay Hungry,” in February under Simon & Schuster, and it made the national best-sellers list. He is slated to portray roles in feature films in 2018, starring alongside Jon Hamm, Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner in “TAG” and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and Viggo Mortensen in “Green Book.”

2017 saw Maniscalco featured in Forbes’ list of The World’s Highest Paid Comedians.

Tickets for Maniscalco’s 9:30 p.m. show are on sale now at the Kirby Center box, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. Limited tickets for his 7 p.m. performance are available as well.

