 Added on May 18, 2018  

Times Leader staff report

Sebastian Maniscalco adds second September performance at F.M. Kirby Center

Print This Page
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco made the 2017 Forbes’ list of The World’s Highest Paid Comedians.
Submitted photo

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that popular comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has added a second performance to his September visit to the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

Due to overwhelming ticket demand, a press release from the venue stated, Maniscalco will perform at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in addition to his 7 p.m. performance, which was announced early this week.

The comedian, actor and best-selling author heads for Wilkes-Barre on his Stay Hungry 2018 Tour, which is scheduled to visit 50 cities by the time it concludes.

Maniscalco released his first book, “Stay Hungry,” in February under Simon & Schuster, and it made the national best-sellers list. He is slated to portray roles in feature films in 2018, starring alongside Jon Hamm, Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner in “TAG” and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and Viggo Mortensen in “Green Book.”

2017 saw Maniscalco featured in Forbes’ list of The World’s Highest Paid Comedians.

Tickets for Maniscalco’s 9:30 p.m. show are on sale now at the Kirby Center box, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. Limited tickets for his 7 p.m. performance are available as well.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco made the 2017 Forbes’ list of The World’s Highest Paid Comedians.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Sebastian-Maniscalco-Press-1.jpgComedian Sebastian Maniscalco made the 2017 Forbes’ list of The World’s Highest Paid Comedians. Submitted photo

Times Leader staff report

by weekenderadmin

Comments
All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
comments powered by Disqus