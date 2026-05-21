Lake-Lehman High School held its 2026 Prom, “A Night on the Bayou,” on May 15 at The Banks Waterfront.

Members of the Prom Court included Bella Brown, Logan Hasset, Kate Stogoski, Hunter Palka, Cameron Janick, Andrew Chapple, Kaitlyn Marx, William Jenkins, Hannah Chipego, Greyson Dieffenbacher, Adyson Perlis, Von Voelker, Finley Norconk, Graci James, Robert Gregor, Isabelle Maopolski, Christopher Yetter and Jake Evans.

Congratulations to Robert Gregor and Isabelle Maopolski for being named Prom King and Prom Queen.