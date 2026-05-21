Be careful who you wish for — instead of what you wish for — is the blaring warning of this sensational festival darling that is the late-spring surprise hit of the season.

Made for the measly chump change of only $1 million and having already made over $27 million worldwide, it is no wonder these small-budget horror thrillers are making a mint. No big-name stars, which means the price tag is lower, which equates to a boatload of money for the studios.

I would be lying, and I am sure you would too, if we both admitted we never once threw a penny into a fountain and made a secret wish. In “Obsession,” after breaking open his “One Wish Willow” to win over his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic named Bear comes to soon regret getting what he asked for after realizing every action comes with a sinister price.

I wish someone were obsessed with me, or do I? Everything is a catch-22 these days, as people are always envying the grass on their neighbor’s property rather than being satisfied with their own land.

This latest supernatural thriller, “Obsession,” is every bit unsettling, as it also feels fresh and jarring. Want to watch something that may lower your overheated body temperature during these humid days? Perhaps sink your booty in the nearest theater seat, this one will chill you right down to your core!

“Obsession”

Starring: Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.