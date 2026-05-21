Northwest Area High School’s Attendance Incentive Program, sponsored by Cross Valley Federal Credit Union, continues to promote the importance of strong attendance, academic success, and community involvement with local businesses. Students with exemplary attendance in March were rewarded with gift cards to Sprinkles Ice Cream in Shickshinny. March raffle winners are shown from left: Kendyl Miner, Kyle Penko and Chase Strunk. Not shown are additional winners Colbie Orlowski, Jillian Bonham and Jack Brunn.

Staff Report