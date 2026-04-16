MMI Preparatory School’s Prepper Playhouse will bring the classic story of Willy Wonka to the stage at 7 p.m. April 24 and April 25 in the Athletic and Drama Complex, 154 Centre St., Freeland.

Each year, the students in MMI’s Drama Club work hard to put on a great performance. Drama Advisor, Mrs. Joanne Oakum, sees this firsthand:

“Willy Wonka has been such a fun and rewarding experience because of the commitment our students have shown from the very beginning,” Drama Advisor Mrs. Joanne Oakum said. “They have put in countless hours of hard work, supported one another throughout the process, and truly taken ownership of the production. For many of them, the theater is where they find their place, and it has been incredibly meaningful to watch them grow in confidence while bringing so much energy, creativity, and Prepper Pride to the stage.”

At MMI, being involved in extracurricular activities is one of the school’s core pillars of excellence: the guiding foundational principles of an MMI education.

“Programs like the Prepper Playhouse are an essential part of the MMI experience because they give students the opportunity to grow in confidence, creativity, and collaboration,” said Head of School Mrs. Theresa Long. “Under the guidance of Mrs. Oakum, our students are challenged to take risks, support one another, and bring their talents to life on stage. The time and dedication she invests in this program creates an environment where students can truly thrive, both in performance and behind the scenes.”

Tickets to MMI’s may be purchased at the door or online at boostmyschool.com. The school recommends purchasing tickets in advance.