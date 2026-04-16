‘Thrash’ is nowhere near the level of ‘Jaws,’ and our critic says ‘Finding Nemo’ might have more bite.

REVIEW

“Thrash”

Starring: Djimon Hounsou

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: 4/10 “paws”

Heavy winds, pouring rain, and sharks — Oh my!

This freshly streaming disaster horror on Netflix stars Oscar winner Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond”) as an uncle trying to rescue his niece and other casualties from a terrible Category 5 storm that hits South Carolina.

Don’t get your hopes too high on this one, folks. It is by no means a close second to the classic “Jaws.” In fact, I think “Finding Nemo” might actually have more of a bite than “Thrash.”

A rising storm surge is why the sleepy Carolina town unexpectedly gets a school of sharks circling their streets, hungry and ready to feed on those in peril. Anyone who still questions the “phenomenon” of climate change being real or a hoax should be tied down and forced to watch this one as a lesson. 83 degrees in early April is enough proof, and that is by no means an April Fool’s Joke.

Although set in South Carolina, “Thrash,” believe it or not, was filmed fully in Melbourne, Australia. When I researched that little-known fact, I thought that seemed just about as much of a stretch as filming a movie in Venice and calling it Scranton.

Bottom line, Djimon Hounsou (“Gladiator 2,” “Amistad”) is far too celebrated for this kind of empty project. But I get it. In these trying times, we all have to eat. Work is work.

“Thrash” is watchable, but in the end, it just lacks a necessary chomp.

In the mood for a chilling maritime horror? Revisit 2003’s loosely based true-story “Open Water” instead.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.