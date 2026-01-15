This image, released by Searchlight Pictures, shows Laura Dern, left, and Will Arnett with director Bradley Cooper, right, on the set of ’ Is This Thing On?’

Middle age, it is a riddled conundrum that one, or most, can neither seem to understand, nor make sense of! Do I buy a fancy, slick, red sports car? Or do I grow out my hair and leave my spouse? They seem to be the most obvious talking points for those facing this double-edged revelation …

“Is This Thing On?” features the endearing and lovable Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”) as Alex Novak, an everyday, relatable businessman. He’s a bored, uninspired husband, who feels like his formerly successful Olympian volleyball player wife Tess, played by Laura Dern (“Jurassic Park”), has given up on him and, in her mind, at the very least, moved on.

Directed by Bradley Cooper (“A Star is Born”), who really seems to have a very impressive and smart pulse on the state of current relationships. Set in and around the always alive New York City. Alex starts to reawaken when he tries his hand at an open mic night at a popular city comedy club.

“Is This Thing On?” was hilarious, tender and spot-on! It will be hard for you to search out a more likable film than this one all year long. I don’t know about you, but this film also made me question the validity and mystery that surrounds making and keeping adult friendships. Why is it so difficult to cultivate such bonds with folks outside of the workplace?

“Is This Thing On?” Just so happens to quietly land as one of the very best and intelligently layered films of the year! Seeing this one is an outright pleasure.

​

​

“Is This Thing On?”

Starring: Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andrea Day, Bradley Cooper

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “9.5” out of 10 paws

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.