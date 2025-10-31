The Dietrich Theater will host a free screening of the beloved film “An Officer and a Gentleman” at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12. This special event is presented by Veterans Connection: Meetup & Workshop and generously sponsored by M&T Bank.

The film follows Zack Mayo (Richard Gere), a determined Navy recruit navigating the challenges of Aviation Officer Candidate School. Under the stern guidance of Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley (Louis Gossett Jr.), Zack is forced to confront his own limitations and grow beyond his bravado.

Along the way, he forms a meaningful connection with Paula (Debra Winger), a spirited local woman with dreams of her own. Through rigorous training, emotional trials, and unexpected romance, “An Officer and a Gentleman” explores what it truly means to lead with integrity, resilience and heart.

This event is part of the ongoing Veterans Connection initiative, which brings veterans and community members together through film, conversation, and shared experience. Tickets are free and available while supplies last at the Dietrich Theater’s ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022, ext. 3.