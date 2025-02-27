PITTSTON — The 12th Annual Pittston City Saint Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 1, is NEPA’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade of the season.

Join the City of Pittston for their annual grand Irish parade. It’s shaping up to have about 85 diverse groups, featuring bands, dancing groups, local businesses, mascots, and so much more kid-friendly entertainment.

During the past 11 parades, over 175,000 people have visited the City of Pittston for the best small St. Patrick’s Parade in the US! Throughout the history of the parade, Pittston has welcomed over a dozen different bagpipe bands. Annually, the parade boasts over 120 distinct units, including the NYPD Emerald Society Pipe & Drum Band in 2018!

The Parade Day Mass starts at 8:30 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Church

The Leprechaun Loop Run/Walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

12th Annual Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street in Pittston

The Little Miss/Little Mister Leprechaun Competition starts at 12:30 p.m. at Pittston Memorial Library

Find music, food, entertainment and more happening at venues throughout Pittston all day on Saturday, March 1, to celebrate.

This story was written by DiscoverNEPA and you can find everything happening throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this March here on their website.