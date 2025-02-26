With the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade, Mardi Gras Masquerades, and Mountainfest, it’s a HUGE weekend for entertainment in Northeastern Pennsylvania that you won’t want to miss!

It was hard to even find every artist and venue with live music this weekend because there’s just so much happening right here in town. Don’t sit home, pick a place and get out there!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Award-winning retro cover group, M80, entertains audiences with high-energy performances inspired by the 80s and 90s hey-days of MTV. This weekend, the exciting party band will play Mountainfest & Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic at Montage Mountain on Friday, Feb. 28, then they’ll play at Mohegan Pennsylvania‘s Breakers on Saturday, March 1, during the casino’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

MOUNTAINFEST @ MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

Jay Orell

FRI, FEB 28, 10:00 AM

–

M80

FRI, FEB 28, 2:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

FRI, FEB 28, 4:00 P.M.

–

Gerry Mihalick

FRI, FEB 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

DJ Famous @ Pond Skim Pool

SAT, MARCH 1, 10:00 A.M.

–

Jonny D

SAT, MARCH 1, 10:30 A.M.

–

Tonic

SAT, MARCH 1, 2:00 P.M.

–

Better Than Ezra

SAT, MARCH 1, 5:00 P.M.

–

Brendan Brisk Band

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

TONY’S WINE CELLAR

Reel in the Years @ Pittston Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 1, 1:00 P.M.

–

The Untouchables @ Pittston Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 1, 3:00 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan @ Pittston Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 1, 5:00 P.M.

PIZZA ALTHEA

Mason Wheeler, Jake Hiller, and Luke Tinklepaugh @ Pittston Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 1, 12:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Mardi Gras Masquerade Party

THURS, FEB 27, 9:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Guy Miller

THURS, FEB 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

M2K Trio

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Lush Life Ensemble

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mark Montella Project

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Lady B & The Good Knights @ Mardi Gras Masquerade

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Blue Moxie – Acoustic Duo

SUN, MARCH 2, 4:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Stranger – Tribute to Billy Joel

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Linda Ronstadt Experience

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Chris James

FRI, FEB 28, 10:00 P.M.

–

Giants of Science

SAT, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Flaxy Morgan @ Breakers

FRI, FEB 28, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

M80 @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:30 P.M.

–

Light Up The Moon @ Hive Taphouse’s Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball

SAT, MARCH 1, 9:30 P.M.

THE TOMATO BAR

Hat Tryk @ Pittston Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 1, 12:00 P.M.

–

Kyle Demo @ Pittston Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 1, 1:00 P.M.

–

Mike Elward @ Pittston Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 1, 3:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma @ Pittston Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 1, 4:00 P.M.

–

County Lines @ Pittston Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Band

SUN, MARCH 2, 2:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Allan Cooper

THURS, FEB 27, 5:00 P.M.

–

QT Trio

FRI, FEB 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Humble Frog

SAT, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

SUN, MARCH 1, 2:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Welcome Back My Friends – An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, FEB 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Guy Miller

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Papa Ron

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SUN, MARCH 2, 4:00 P.M.

SLOCUM STREET BAR

Tori V

FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Lacey Sturm w/ Young Other, Tiny Ships, Brotality and No Take Backs

SAT, MARCH 1, 9:30 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Special Characters @ Disco Biscuits After Party

THURS, FEB 27, 10:00 P.M.

–

Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

A Zeppelin Thing – Led Zeppelin Tribute

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Jase Mathews @ “This Whiskey” Single Release

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Marty & Tatiana

THURS, FEB 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

No Fight No Victory

FRI, FEB 28, 9:30 P.M.

–

CC Music

SAT, MARCH 1, 9:30 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Jay Orrell

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Strawberry Jam

FRI, FEB 28, 6:30 P.M.

–

Teddy Young

SAT, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Ostrich Hat

FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Almost Infamous

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Traffik Jam

FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Triple Fret

FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam Duo

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Triple Fret

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS INN

The Chatter

SAT, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.

HARRY’S

Quincy

THURS, FEB 27, 9:00 P.M.

–

Boots and Bangs

FRI, FEB 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

SAT, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

WESS Open Mic @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M

–

Urgent – Tribute to Foreigner @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

THEATER AT NORTH

“Turn to Stone” – A Tribute to ELO presented by CVH Entertainment

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Tom Storm

FRI, FEB 28, 4:00 P.M.

–

Twin Hill & The Mountain

FRI, FEB 28,, 7:00 P.M.

–

(Not) John Roginski

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, MARCH 2, 3:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

The Chatter

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Strangers Rock

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

“Just Us”

FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Seize Fire

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

ARLOS TAVERN

TBA

FRI, FEB 28, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jeramiah Tall

SAT, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

Eric Harvey & Friends

SUN, MARCH 2, 3:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Mike Elward

FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Stranger Behavior

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Disco Biscuits

THURS, FEB 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Joe Nardone Presents An Evening of Cruisin’ Favorites

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, FEB 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Random Rock

FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

20lb Head

FRI, FEB 28, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Hannah Noel @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

THURS, FEB 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Roy Ramos @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

FRI, FEB 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Moses @ La Colombe

FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ SMITH @ Thirsty Camel’s Winter DJ Series

SAT, MARCH 1, 1:00 P.M.

–

Joe O’Malley @ Thirsty Camel

SAT, MARCH 1, 5:00 P.M.

–

Ashley Marquez @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

SAT, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan Krochmal @ La Colombe

SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, FEB 28, 8:30 P.M.

–

DJ WOLFY

SAT, March 1, 8:30 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.