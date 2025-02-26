With the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade, Mardi Gras Masquerades, and Mountainfest, it’s a HUGE weekend for entertainment in Northeastern Pennsylvania that you won’t want to miss!
It was hard to even find every artist and venue with live music this weekend because there’s just so much happening right here in town. Don’t sit home, pick a place and get out there!
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Award-winning retro cover group, M80, entertains audiences with high-energy performances inspired by the 80s and 90s hey-days of MTV. This weekend, the exciting party band will play Mountainfest & Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic at Montage Mountain on Friday, Feb. 28, then they’ll play at Mohegan Pennsylvania‘s Breakers on Saturday, March 1, during the casino’s Mardi Gras celebrations.
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
MOUNTAINFEST @ MONTAGE MOUNTAIN
Jay Orell
FRI, FEB 28, 10:00 AM
–
M80
FRI, FEB 28, 2:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas
FRI, FEB 28, 4:00 P.M.
–
Gerry Mihalick
FRI, FEB 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
DJ Famous @ Pond Skim Pool
SAT, MARCH 1, 10:00 A.M.
–
Jonny D
SAT, MARCH 1, 10:30 A.M.
–
Tonic
SAT, MARCH 1, 2:00 P.M.
–
Better Than Ezra
SAT, MARCH 1, 5:00 P.M.
–
Brendan Brisk Band
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
TONY’S WINE CELLAR
Reel in the Years @ Pittston Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 1, 1:00 P.M.
–
The Untouchables @ Pittston Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 1, 3:00 P.M.
–
Flaxy Morgan @ Pittston Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 1, 5:00 P.M.
PIZZA ALTHEA
Mason Wheeler, Jake Hiller, and Luke Tinklepaugh @ Pittston Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 1, 12:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ Mardi Gras Masquerade Party
THURS, FEB 27, 9:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Guy Miller
THURS, FEB 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
M2K Trio
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
RIKASAONMAIN
Lush Life Ensemble
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Mark Montella Project
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
Lady B & The Good Knights @ Mardi Gras Masquerade
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Blue Moxie – Acoustic Duo
SUN, MARCH 2, 4:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
The Stranger – Tribute to Billy Joel
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Linda Ronstadt Experience
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
DJ Chris James
FRI, FEB 28, 10:00 P.M.
–
Giants of Science
SAT, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Flaxy Morgan @ Breakers
FRI, FEB 28, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
M80 @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:30 P.M.
–
Light Up The Moon @ Hive Taphouse’s Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball
SAT, MARCH 1, 9:30 P.M.
THE TOMATO BAR
Hat Tryk @ Pittston Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 1, 12:00 P.M.
–
Kyle Demo @ Pittston Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 1, 1:00 P.M.
–
Mike Elward @ Pittston Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 1, 3:00 P.M.
–
Tori V & The Karma @ Pittston Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 1, 4:00 P.M.
–
County Lines @ Pittston Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Fuzzy Park Band
SUN, MARCH 2, 2:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Allan Cooper
THURS, FEB 27, 5:00 P.M.
–
QT Trio
FRI, FEB 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
Humble Frog
SAT, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
SUN, MARCH 1, 2:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Welcome Back My Friends – An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, FEB 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Guy Miller
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Papa Ron
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Group Du Jour
SUN, MARCH 2, 4:00 P.M.
SLOCUM STREET BAR
Tori V
FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.
THE RITZ THEATER
Lacey Sturm w/ Young Other, Tiny Ships, Brotality and No Take Backs
SAT, MARCH 1, 9:30 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Special Characters @ Disco Biscuits After Party
THURS, FEB 27, 10:00 P.M.
–
Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
A Zeppelin Thing – Led Zeppelin Tribute
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Jase Mathews @ “This Whiskey” Single Release
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Marty & Tatiana
THURS, FEB 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
No Fight No Victory
FRI, FEB 28, 9:30 P.M.
–
CC Music
SAT, MARCH 1, 9:30 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Jay Orrell
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Strawberry Jam
FRI, FEB 28, 6:30 P.M.
–
Teddy Young
SAT, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Ostrich Hat
FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Almost Infamous
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Traffik Jam
FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS
Triple Fret
FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam Duo
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Triple Fret
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS INN
The Chatter
SAT, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.
HARRY’S
Quincy
THURS, FEB 27, 9:00 P.M.
–
Boots and Bangs
FRI, FEB 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore
SAT, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
WESS Open Mic @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M
–
Urgent – Tribute to Foreigner @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
THEATER AT NORTH
“Turn to Stone” – A Tribute to ELO presented by CVH Entertainment
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Tom Storm
FRI, FEB 28, 4:00 P.M.
–
Twin Hill & The Mountain
FRI, FEB 28,, 7:00 P.M.
–
(Not) John Roginski
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas
SUN, MARCH 2, 3:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
The Chatter
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Strangers Rock
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
“Just Us”
FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Seize Fire
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
ARLOS TAVERN
TBA
FRI, FEB 28, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jeramiah Tall
SAT, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.
–
Eric Harvey & Friends
SUN, MARCH 2, 3:00 P.M.
PISANO’S FAMILY WINES
Mike Elward
FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Stranger Behavior
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Disco Biscuits
THURS, FEB 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Joe Nardone Presents An Evening of Cruisin’ Favorites
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, FEB 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Random Rock
FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
20lb Head
FRI, FEB 28, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Dave & Chae Duo
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
CAMELBACK RESORT
Hannah Noel @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
THURS, FEB 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Roy Ramos @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
FRI, FEB 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Moses @ La Colombe
FRI, FEB 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ SMITH @ Thirsty Camel’s Winter DJ Series
SAT, MARCH 1, 1:00 P.M.
–
Joe O’Malley @ Thirsty Camel
SAT, MARCH 1, 5:00 P.M.
–
Ashley Marquez @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
SAT, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dan Krochmal @ La Colombe
SAT, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, FEB 28, 8:30 P.M.
–
DJ WOLFY
SAT, March 1, 8:30 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.