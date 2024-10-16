WILKES-BARRE — Comedian John Crist to bring “Jokes for Humans” tour to the historic F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14, 2025.

John Crist is one of today’s fastest-rising stand-up comedians, earning more than one billion video views, more than seven million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast — even ending 2023 as one of Pollstar’s Top 10 Global Touring Comedians. John has sold out the majority of his current 2024 U.S. “Emotional Support Tour” dates and continues to add multiple shows in select cities.

Tickets go on sale to the public to see his show hit Wilkes-Barre at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, with an F.M. Kirby Center member pre-sale beginning on Thursday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m.

In 2023, John released his special “John Crist: Would Like to Release a Statement” on YouTube, garnering more than 2.8 million views, with more than 200 million views on social clips alone. In 2022, Crist also independently released his “What Are We Doing?” special, and that compilation has more than 100 million views across platforms.

John also has a podcast titled Net Positive, which regularly charts on Spotify and Apple’s top podcast charts. Filmed in downtown Nashville, the weekly installment has featured guests like Comedian Matt Rife, Creed frontman Scott Stapp, Comedian Leanne Morgan, Musician Michael W. Smith, NFL all pro wide Receiver Eric Decker and many more.

Additionally, John released his book “Delete That” in 2022. John has been seen on ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports, and Buzzfeed just to name a few.