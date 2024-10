Get out there this weekend to look up at the leaves and look into some local talent! From Thursday through Sunday, the lineup is packed with fall festivals, acoustic sets, open mics, full bands, and everything in between. Make it a night to remember at one of these great venues, showcasing skilled musicians from across our region and beyond.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: The Boock and Burke Duo has two stops in Scranton this weekend! Find this accomplished acoustic duo playing Andy Gavin’s on Friday, October 18, and then heading over to Poor Richard’s Pub on Saturday, October 19. These long-time friends and musicians always aim to bring a ton of fun to the stage!

by: Gabrielle Lang

DEEP ROOTS HARD CIDER

Lance Thomas Band @ Harvest Festival

SAT, OCT 19, 1:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Marvess Rosiak @ Happy Hour

FRI, OCT 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bliss

FRI, OCT 18, 9:00 P.M.

–

Tommy Guns Band

SAT, OCT 19, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, OCT 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sean McGeehan

FRI, OCT 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Groove

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Honey & Nutz

SUN, OCT 20, 3:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Jeremy Burke

SAT, OCT 19, 6:00 P.M.

CROTTI’S ON ASH

Open Jam w/ Luke Tinklepaugh

THURS, OCT 17, 7:30 P.M.

–

Don Cannon

FRI, OCT 18, 7:30 P.M.

–

Marvess Rosiak

SAT, OCT 19, 7:30 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, OCT 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour Trio

FRI, OCT 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Paul Phillips

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

The Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, OCT 18, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Autumn Falls

FRI, OCT 18, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Billy Club

FRI, OCT 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Molinaro

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M

DRAFTS BAR

Mr Jones & Me

FRI, OCT 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

ANDY GAVIN’S

The Boock and Burke Duo

FRI, OCT 18, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

D n’ A Duo

THURS, OCT 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 9

FRI, OCT 18, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Taxmen

SAT, OCT 19, 9:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Jon Ventre @ Funky Thursday

THURS, OCT 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Static in the Attic

FRI, OCT 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Stereo Moons

SAT, OCT 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

SUN, OCT 20, 4:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Nino Blanco

FRI, OCT 18, 9:00 P.M.

–

Electric Rewind

SAT, OCT 19, 8:30 P.M.

JOHN AND PETER’S

Lo-fi Milf, The Hot Solids, Endy Jones

THURS, OCT 17, 9:00 P.M.

–

Don Cook & Gypsy Stew, Old Refuse

FRI, OCT 18, 9:00 P.M.

–

Mr. Chris & The Alley Band

SAT, OCT 19, 3:00 P.M.

–

Pentagram String Band, Ditch, and Deadhorse

SAT, OCT 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

Mike Wojik

SUN, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Violet Sisters

FRI, OCT 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Blend

SAT, OCT 19, 1:00 P.M.

–

Buzz Ayers

SAT, OCT 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

Whiskey N’ Woods

SUN, OCT 20, 1:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Seasons Trio

FRI, OCT 18, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Boock and Burke Duo

SAT, OCT 19, 9:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR BAR

Adam Sorber

FRI, OCT 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas @ Fall Festival

SAT, OCT 19, 12:00 P.M.

–

Tom Acker @ Fall Festival

SAT, OCT 19, 3:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Brian and Rosie

FRI, OCT 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

All Day Special

SAT, OCT 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

Burl Millings

SUN, OCT 20, 2:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Tomo Rogo

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Heads Up Duo

SUN, OCT 20, 4:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Jake Kaligis Duo @ Sunday Deck Parties

SUN, OCT 20, 1:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE BREWING

Sting Ray’s Whiskey Hill Project

FRI, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SUN, OCT 20, 4:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Toga Party Band @ Breakers

FRI, OCT 18, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Breakers

SAT, OCT 19, 8:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, OCT 19, 9:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Deer Tick @ Sherman Theater

THURS, OCT 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Pale Fang @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, OCT 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rift – Phish Tribute @ Sherman Stage at Renegade Winery

FRI, OCT 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

HallowEMO Party @ Sherman Theater

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Caligula Blushed & Electric Love @ Sherman Stage at Renegade Winery

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Little Bird & The Bad Eggs @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Blanks 77, Filthtraction, The Deacons and The Mesos @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, OCT 20, 2:00 P.M.

–

Taylor Nation Party @ Sherman Theater

SUN, OCT 20, 6:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Rob and Jack

FRI, OCT 18, 6:30 P.M.

–

Bob Tellefson

SAT, OCT 19, 6:30 P.M.

–

Ed and Bird Dog

SUN, OCT 20, 3:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Mike Elward & Friends

FRI, OCT 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Butter N’ Onions

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Sam Grisman Project

THURS, OCT 17, 7:30 P.M.

–

America

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Beginnings – A celebration of the music of Chicago

SAT, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

DUKEY’S CAFE

C-Mac’s Live Entertainment

FRI, OCT 18, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.