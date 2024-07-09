Prolific comedian Tommy Davidson is bringing ‘A Night of Laughs’ to the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE – Prolific comedian Tommy Davidson is bringing “A Night of Laughs” to the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. Performing with Davidson will be comedian Jacob Williams, comedian Kevin Lepka, and the Picture Perfect band.

Ticket prices are $54.50 and $64.50 plus fees. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, with an F.M. Kirby Center member pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com, also in person or by phone through the F.M. Kirby Center box office during regular business hours.

Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range – from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments – have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show In Living Color, his visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent.

Davidson started his career as a standup comedian in Washington DC, earning an ardent following. Spotted by major concert promoters, he was first booked as the opening act for Patti LaBelle, Kenny G and Luther Vandross. It wasn’t long before he came to Hollywood and was headlining the biggest rooms and met Robert Townsend. This led to his first national TV appearance and starring role in Partners in Crime, the conduit to Keenan Ivory Wayans, who proved instrumental in Davidson’s career by offering him an opportunity to audition.

Tommy and Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier — the uniquely talented cast of the most adventurous primetime variety show on television, In Living Color (1990), made TV history. The iconic sketch show was honored with the ‘Groundbreaking Award” by TV Land.

Tommy’s film debut started opposite Halle Berry in Strictly Business. A range of feature film roles from Spike Lee’s Bamboozled, where he received acclaim and praise for his turn as “Womack/Sleep ‘N Eats,” to Juwanna Mann (Morgan Creek) and the pivotal cameo in Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura II: When Nature Calls, followed. Recently, he starred in the landmark, award-winning documentary, I Am Comic, opposite Tim Allen, Lewis Black and in the feature doc, Dying Laughing, alongside Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman.

Davidson’s hilarious impressions of Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Jackson and other icons have become infamous. His visibility on In Living Color led to three Showtime specials: On Strength of New York, Illin’ in Philly and Takin’ it to DC. Tommy hosted and starred in Showtime’s hugely popular Chocolate Sundaes special which garnered rave reviews and incredible sales. He also guest starred on season 2 of the network’s critically lauded, hit series, Jim Carrey’s “I’m Dying Up Here.”

His elasticity as a performer is seen on the small screen with standout guest stints ranging from MTV’s Wild n’ Out with Nick Cannon, BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood opposite Kevin Hart, to ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap. As a voice artist, America fell in love with Tommy as the star of Will Smith’s animated series, Youngin’s, Disney’s animated series The Proud Family, and alongside Michael Jai White in the critically lauded spoof comedy, Black Dynamite (Adult Swim) as the character ‘Cream Corn.’

In February 2020, Tommy released a personal memoir titled “Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me” which recounts his personal triumphs as having been abandoned as in infant, adopted and raised by a Caucasian family in Washington D.C. during the Civil Rights Movement.

Tommy Davidson currently is touring and headlining dates all across the US.

In addition, the comedian, actor, and entertainment savant will be joined by an exciting opening set. Opener, Jacob Williams is a comedian who has performed on America’s Got Talent (NBC), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS), Adam Devine’s House Party (COMEDY CENTRAL), Roast Battle (COMEDY CENTRAL) and 12 seasons of Wild ‘n Out (MTV). Jacob’s debut one-hour stand-up comedy special and album, Unemotional Roller Coaster, is available on YouTube, Sirius XM and most audio-streaming platforms.

Local comedian who will also perform at ” A Night of Laughs” on October 18 is Kevin Lepka, the owner of the Scranton Comedy Club. He has performed internationally and with Gilbert Gottfried, Pete Davidson, Andrew Schulz, Rich Vos and more! Lepka is cleverly funny and is sure to have to in stitches.

Local band Picture Perfect who was recently voted Best Local Band will be kicking off the show to get the night of fun started! Don’t miss a “Night of Laughs” with Tommy Davidson arriving in Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center, fresh off their renovations this fall.