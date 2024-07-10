WILKES-BARRE — Visit Luzerne County’s 6th annual Rockin’ the River three-week summer concert series begins Friday, July 12 at the Millennium Circle at River Common.

The series began in 2019 and has become one of Luzerne County’s most popular summer events, with crowds ranging from 3,000 to nearly 6,000 people for each performance.

All shows are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the music plays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2024 LINE-UP

July 12 – The Unforgettable Fire: A Tribute to U2. With opening act, The TRiBE.

July 19 – Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles. With opening act, The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans.

July 26 – Lanie Gardner. With opening act The Broke Pines.

“These shows have given us some wonderful nights of great music, great food and community spirit, right along the Susquehanna, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them back again this year,” said Alan Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County. “Each show is a major production, but thanks to our great committee of volunteers and partners, and our generous sponsors, we can provide these shows to the community at no cost.

He continued, ”One of the things that we’re the most proud of is that, in six years, we haven’t repeated a tribute act as a headliner, and this year will be the first time we’re presenting the incredible music of U2 and the timeless sounds of The Eagles. And, as has become tradition, the final show will feature original music. This year, it’s Lanie Gardner, a social media sensation and a budding country artist. And opening each show will be very talented local acts. We look forward to seeing everyone in July.”

Susquehanna Brewing Company and Bank & Vine will provide e food vendors and beverages . They are presented by Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee.

Major sponsors are Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, DiscoverNEPA , Mountain Productions, PSC (Petroleum Service Company) and the City of Wilkes-Barre.