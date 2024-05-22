Locally-made rock music on a mission

cuddledrug was formed in 2010 as a side project of Ticket to Ride band, an ensemble that is still active 16 years since its inception in 2008.

From left to right: Danny Washington (Ticket to Ride), Bev Washington, and Derek Jolley (Ticket to Ride and cuddledrug).

WILKES-BARRE — Local rock bands cuddledrug and Ticket to Ride announced the continuation of their long history of creating and performing original music while raising funds for a variety of philanthropic causes.

A new cuddledrug record, “That Place Was Awesome,” and a series of summer performances by cuddledrug, Ticket to Ride and friends will benefit Multiple Sclerosis Research and Treatment in honor of area resident, Bev Washington. Multiple sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, currently affects nearly one million people in the United States.

“Bev’s son, Danny, is a founding member of Ticket To Ride and our charitable giving work over the years,” says band member Derek Jolley of both bands. “So, we decided to put family first for this campaign.”

The new cuddledrug record is released Saturday, May 25 and their official Record Release Show takes place starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at MilkBoy in Philadelphia. Tickets for the show featuring cuddledrug, Manlyhunks (one-night-only reunion), and Smode are $15 each.

Additional summer shows benefiting this campaign will be announced via the cuddledrug and Ticket to Ride Instagram page.

The name cuddledrug refers to the neurotransmitter oxytocin, which is released in the brain when someone sincerely cares about other people — and the band has always kept that as their central mission.

The first album released in 2011 was a benefit for breast cancer research, cleverly entitled “Saving Second Base.” In 2016, the group had their first big show in Wilkes-Barre and released a massive, self-produced album called “The Art of Losing Everything” in the United States, Canada, and Europe with all proceeds donated to the Women’s Domestic Violence Centers of Northeast Pennsylvania.

Since 2008, just about every album from both bands have been aimed at benefiting various organizations, including but not limited to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Addiction Recovery Access at Marworth via the Gift of Hope Fund, Reproductive Rights Protection/Planned Parenthood, Ronald McDonald House of Danville, CEO Weinberg Food Bank, Ruth’s Place, Autism Speaks, UNICEF, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger, Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania (CHOP), Toys for Tots, and queer youth defense and community mutual aid organizations.

The members of cuddledrug are “Chilly Dave” Heinz on vocals & acoustic guitar, Dylan Jolley on lead guitar & vocals, Derek Jolley on keyboard, guitar & vocals, Tye Sutphen on percussion, Patrick Walton on bass guitar, Nate Harbaugh on saxophone & synth, Adam Harbaugh on trombone, John Shimp on trumpet, Ashlyn Heid for on the art, and Nicole McNelis on low brass.

Ticket to Ride members are Derek Jolley on guitar & lead vocals, Danny Washington on bass guitar & vocals, Nate Harbaugh on percussion & vocals, and Brian Keith Bidding (BKB) with production.

“We have been musicians and music lovers since childhood and blessed to be surrounded by some of the greatest people in the world,” said Jolley. “We look at our own challenges and the struggles of those around us, which is why from day one our music has been inspired by our desire to help those around us. It is a tremendous joy to create and play music with such wonderful friends and benefit the community at the same time.”

The bands’ work has been featured on NPR and other area radio stations and news outlets. Learn more about cuddledrug along with all their shows, music, and social media here and support positive causes along with them.