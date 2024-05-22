Get ready to dive into our musical melting pot this Memorial Day weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania! Live entertainment is now in full swing for the summer, so from catchy pop beats to rebellious punk anthems, this weekend’s lineup is as eclectic as it gets!
Don’t sit in the house and burn burgers on the grill the whole holiday weekend — be sure to get out and enjoy all the great local talent this area has to offer in every town from Tunkhannock to Bethlehem, from Wilkes-Barre to Stroudsburg.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
This week’s cover photo: Pucker Up is the three-person, female-led punk rock band tearing up the scene across NEPA. They’re fun, creative, and full of cool attitude both on the track and on the stage. See them for yourself when they headline Harry’s Bar in Scranton on Friday, May 24. Then, they head to Goldstein’s Deli in Kingston on Saturday, May 25, to support Elephants Dancing.
by: Gabrielle Lang
GOLDSTEIN’S DELI
Elephants Dancing, The Harbor Boys, Pucker Up, Pat Tato & The Baked Potatoes
SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
PINE RIDGE MUSIC FESTIVAL
VARIOUS ARTISTS
THURS, MAY 23, THROUGH SUN, MAY 26
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Microcave & Blendmode w/ DJ Sets from Newpy Hundo
FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
So Much Hoped, Buried @ Album Release Show
SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
D-West Trio @ Memorial Day Weekend – Summer Kick Off
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bad Liars @ Memorial Day Weekend – Summer Kick Off
SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tori V @ Memorial Day Weekend – Summer Kick Off
SUN, MAY 26, 1:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
20lb Head
FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Stingray
FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Buzz Ayres
THURS, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow Duo
FRI, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
Meet Me On Marcie
SAT, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.
LAKESIDE LOUNGE
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
DEEP ROOTS HARD CIDER
Gary Carl, Plutos Not a Planet, and Sasha & The Generational Funk @ Spring Shindig
SAT, MAY 25, 2:00 P.M.
WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER
Parlament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton
FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
In This Moment
SAT, MAY 25, 6:30 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Battle of the Bands @ Sherman Theater
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Don’t Panic & Keep Flying @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
2000s Rave w/ Synova, Groovecube, & Highland @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery
SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
CKY @ Sherman Theater
SAT, MAY 25, 12:00 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST
Jeremy Burke
SAT, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.
ARLO’S TAVERN
Jim Carro
FRI, MAY 24, 6:30 P.M.
–
Woodshed Prophets
SAT, MAY 25, 6:30 P.M.
–
Clarence Spady Band
SUN, MAY 26, 3:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
The Steepwater Band
THURS, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Breakers – A Tribute to Tom Petty
SAT & SUN, MAY 25 & 26, 8:00 P.M.
GROOVE BREWING
Acoustic Sessions
SUN, MAY 26, 5:00 P.M.
CURRAN BREWING COMPANY
Meet Me On Marcie
FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.
RIKASAONMAIN
Chris Jackson @ thejoint53
FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo @ The Rooftop
SAT, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Pucker Up
FRI, MAY 24, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Godfather
SAT, MAY 25, 9:30 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY
Tori V & The Karma
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
James Duffy
SUN, MAY 26, 4:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
In Reverie
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Johnny Lit
SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
FIRE AND ICE ON TOBY CREEK
Clarence Spady
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Johnny Lit
SUN, MAY 19, 5:00 P.M.
LITZY’S LOUNGE
The Two Taboo
THURS, MAY 23, 8:30 P.M.
–
Riley Loftus
SAT, MAY 25, 9:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
Frankie and Toby
FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
The EZ Boys
FRI, MAY 24, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Chatter Band
SAT, MAY 25, 9:30 P.M.
INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE
Rebel Sounds Rising presents Pat Tato & The Baked Potatoes
FRI, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Christone ”Kingfish” Ingram
FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
OLD FORT BREWING COMPANY
Adam McKinley
FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
Justin Bravo
SAT, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.
III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP
Traffik Jam
SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE
Lance Thomas
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Butter n Onions
SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Dave Harris
SAT, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Best of the Eagles – A Tribute to Eagles @ Party on the Patio
THURS, MAY 23, 7:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Breakers
THURS, MAY 23, 8:30 P.M.
–
Flaxy Morgan @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, MAY 23, 9:30 P.M.
–
Bill Hoffman @ Embers Terrace
FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Blend @ Breakers
FRI, MAY 24, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace
SAT, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular starring Shawn Klush @ Keystone Grand Ballroom
SAT, MAY 25, 7:30 P.M.
–
Light up the Moon @ Breakers
SAT, MAY 25, 8:30 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MAY 25, 9:30 P.M.
BEER BOYS
SUPER DJ RICH STEELE
FRI, MAY 24, 10:00 P.M.
–
DJ KENTON
SAT, MAY 25, 10:00 P.M.
–
Riley Loftus
SUN, MAY 26, 4:00 P.M.
AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL
The JOB @ The Pavilion
FRI, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dusty Vinyl
SAT, MAY 25, 8:30 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Strawberry Jam Duo
FRI, MAY 24, 6:30 P.M.
–
Midnight Rhythm Trio
SAT, MAY 25, 6:30 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Carmine Gontz
THURS, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Secret Reason
FRI, MAY 24, 2:00 P.M.
KEYSTONE STAGE
Rose Amp Hip-Hop Night
FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Brian Roder
THURS, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Storm
FRI, MAY 24, 4:00 P.M.
–
Brad & Luke
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Roginski
SUN, MAY 26, 3:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Seasons Duo
SAT, MAY 25, 9:00 P.M.
THE MINES UNDERGROUND
DJ Venom X @ “Welcome Home” Summer Break Kickoff Party
THURS, MAY 23, 9:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Kris Huber
THURS, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
Portland Frank
FRI, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
Project 90s
SAT, MAY 25, 9:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.