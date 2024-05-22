Get ready to dive into our musical melting pot this Memorial Day weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania! Live entertainment is now in full swing for the summer, so from catchy pop beats to rebellious punk anthems, this weekend’s lineup is as eclectic as it gets!

Don’t sit in the house and burn burgers on the grill the whole holiday weekend — be sure to get out and enjoy all the great local talent this area has to offer in every town from Tunkhannock to Bethlehem, from Wilkes-Barre to Stroudsburg.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Pucker Up is the three-person, female-led punk rock band tearing up the scene across NEPA. They’re fun, creative, and full of cool attitude both on the track and on the stage. See them for yourself when they headline Harry’s Bar in Scranton on Friday, May 24. Then, they head to Goldstein’s Deli in Kingston on Saturday, May 25, to support Elephants Dancing.

by: Gabrielle Lang

GOLDSTEIN’S DELI

Elephants Dancing, The Harbor Boys, Pucker Up, Pat Tato & The Baked Potatoes

SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

PINE RIDGE MUSIC FESTIVAL

VARIOUS ARTISTS

THURS, MAY 23, THROUGH SUN, MAY 26

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Microcave & Blendmode w/ DJ Sets from Newpy Hundo

FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

So Much Hoped, Buried @ Album Release Show

SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

D-West Trio @ Memorial Day Weekend – Summer Kick Off

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bad Liars @ Memorial Day Weekend – Summer Kick Off

SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V @ Memorial Day Weekend – Summer Kick Off

SUN, MAY 26, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

20lb Head

FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Stingray

FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Buzz Ayres

THURS, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow Duo

FRI, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

SAT, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.

LAKESIDE LOUNGE

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

DEEP ROOTS HARD CIDER

Gary Carl, Plutos Not a Planet, and Sasha & The Generational Funk @ Spring Shindig

SAT, MAY 25, 2:00 P.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

Parlament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton

FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

In This Moment

SAT, MAY 25, 6:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Battle of the Bands @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Don’t Panic & Keep Flying @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

2000s Rave w/ Synova, Groovecube, & Highland @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

CKY @ Sherman Theater

SAT, MAY 25, 12:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Jeremy Burke

SAT, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Jim Carro

FRI, MAY 24, 6:30 P.M.

–

Woodshed Prophets

SAT, MAY 25, 6:30 P.M.

–

Clarence Spady Band

SUN, MAY 26, 3:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Steepwater Band

THURS, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Breakers – A Tribute to Tom Petty

SAT & SUN, MAY 25 & 26, 8:00 P.M.

GROOVE BREWING

Acoustic Sessions

SUN, MAY 26, 5:00 P.M.

CURRAN BREWING COMPANY

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Chris Jackson @ thejoint53

FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Duo @ The Rooftop

SAT, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Pucker Up

FRI, MAY 24, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Godfather

SAT, MAY 25, 9:30 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Tori V & The Karma

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

James Duffy

SUN, MAY 26, 4:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

In Reverie

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Johnny Lit

SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

FIRE AND ICE ON TOBY CREEK

Clarence Spady

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Johnny Lit

SUN, MAY 19, 5:00 P.M.

LITZY’S LOUNGE

The Two Taboo

THURS, MAY 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Riley Loftus

SAT, MAY 25, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Frankie and Toby

FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

The EZ Boys

FRI, MAY 24, 9:30 P.M.

–

The Chatter Band

SAT, MAY 25, 9:30 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Rebel Sounds Rising presents Pat Tato & The Baked Potatoes

FRI, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Christone ”Kingfish” Ingram

FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

OLD FORT BREWING COMPANY

Adam McKinley

FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

Justin Bravo

SAT, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

Traffik Jam

SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Lance Thomas

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Butter n Onions

SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Dave Harris

SAT, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Best of the Eagles – A Tribute to Eagles @ Party on the Patio

THURS, MAY 23, 7:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, MAY 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, MAY 23, 9:30 P.M.

–

Bill Hoffman @ Embers Terrace

FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Blend @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular starring Shawn Klush @ Keystone Grand Ballroom

SAT, MAY 25, 7:30 P.M.

–

Light up the Moon @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 25, 8:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 25, 9:30 P.M.

BEER BOYS

SUPER DJ RICH STEELE

FRI, MAY 24, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ KENTON

SAT, MAY 25, 10:00 P.M.

–

Riley Loftus

SUN, MAY 26, 4:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

The JOB @ The Pavilion

FRI, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dusty Vinyl

SAT, MAY 25, 8:30 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Strawberry Jam Duo

FRI, MAY 24, 6:30 P.M.

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, MAY 25, 6:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Carmine Gontz

THURS, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Secret Reason

FRI, MAY 24, 2:00 P.M.

KEYSTONE STAGE

Rose Amp Hip-Hop Night

FRI, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Brian Roder

THURS, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

FRI, MAY 24, 4:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Roginski

SUN, MAY 26, 3:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Seasons Duo

SAT, MAY 25, 9:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ “Welcome Home” Summer Break Kickoff Party

THURS, MAY 23, 9:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Kris Huber

THURS, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Portland Frank

FRI, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, MAY 25, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.