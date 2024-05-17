By donating blood at Miller-Keystone Donation Centers, you can be entered to win concert tickets at the PPL Center in Allentown.

PITTSTON — Donating blood is a great way to help your community, and at Miller-Keystone Blood Donor Center, you can also get rewarded for your good deeds!

Donations are always needed but right now, blood supply is especially low and local banks like Miller-Keystone’s Blood Center in Pittston require our support.

Blood donations tend to slow down during the summer months, but since blood products can not be manufactured artificially — these centers and the people they help are still in need.

Now through May 31, if you donate blood at Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston, you’ll also be entered to win four tickets and a parking pass to see Nate Bargatze at the PPL Center in Allentown on Saturday, June 8.

Also, donating between May 1 and June 25 will enter you to win four (4) tickets and a parking pass for Brooks & Dunn at the PPL Center on Friday, June 28.

If the Pittston center isn’t around the corner for you, Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson will be hosting a community blood drive on Friday, May 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Tannersville.

Miller Keystone is your non-for-profit community Blood Bank, and your neighbors, friends, and family are counting on your support! And, maybe you’ll even win some tickets in the process!

Click this link to directly set up your appointment at the Miller-Keystone Pittston Blood Donor center: https://donor.giveapint.org/donor/schedules/center/11.